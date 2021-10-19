RAW Results: Charlotte and Belair steals the show; Top Champions laid out

RAW kicked off with Charlotte Flair coming out to greet the crowd at Sacramento, CA. She said that there was a conspiracy against her and that WWE was favoring Bianca Belair over her. She said that Bianca could not beat her and called her EST gimmick nonsense before Belair walked out.

Bianca fired back at the RAW Women's Champ and said that after tonight, she won't even be on the red brand anymore after losing to her. Belair told Flair that she would take the title to Crown Jewel before Charlotte attacked her.

Belair managed to fight her off and sent The Queen out of the ring before Flair retreated.

The New Day were backstage and Woods was confident about making it to the King of the Ring Finals. Kofi said he would be there at ringside to make sure that Woods' dream of winning the tourney comes true.

Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal - King of the Ring Semi-Final on RAW

Jinder got control of the match early on and hit a big boot in before taking an elbow strike from Woods. Xavier got some big kicks in and laid Jinder out with a dropkick before The Modern Day Maharaja took him out with a back suplex.

Jinder locked in the Cobra Clutch but Woods fought out of it. Jinder hit a side slam before Woods tried to go up top and fought Veer and Shanky off but dived straight into the Khallas.

Jinder hit the Khallas and wiped Woods out but he got hold of the ropes and broke the pin. Jinder tried for a move from the middle rope but Xavier sent him down and went up top for an elbow drop before picking up the win!

Result: Xavier Woods def. Jinder Mahal

Grade: B+

Austin Theory was backstage on RAW and challenged R-Truth to a match. Truth accepted the challenge and told him to get permission from his mommy to stay up late for the match.

