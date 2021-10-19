×
RAW Results: Charlotte and Belair steals the show; Top Champions laid out

Modified Oct 19, 2021 09:06 AM IST
RAW kicked off with Charlotte Flair coming out to greet the crowd at Sacramento, CA. She said that there was a conspiracy against her and that WWE was favoring Bianca Belair over her. She said that Bianca could not beat her and called her EST gimmick nonsense before Belair walked out.

Oh, it's about to be ON for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle in tonight's main event between @MsCharlotteWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE! https://t.co/kC2JzSZrZM

Bianca fired back at the RAW Women's Champ and said that after tonight, she won't even be on the red brand anymore after losing to her. Belair told Flair that she would take the title to Crown Jewel before Charlotte attacked her.

"After tonight, I won't be your problem here because you won't even go here any more!"@BiancaBelairWWE intends on giving @MsCharlotteWWE a farewell from the red brand AND the #WWERaw #WomensTitle! https://t.co/NpOOzQNRkh

Belair managed to fight her off and sent The Queen out of the ring before Flair retreated.

See ya later, @MsCharlotteWWE!#WWERaw https://t.co/t407tcOS0O

The New Day were backstage and Woods was confident about making it to the King of the Ring Finals. Kofi said he would be there at ringside to make sure that Woods' dream of winning the tourney comes true.

The feelgood story looks to continue as @AustinCreedWins keeps chugging along towards that #KingoftheRing dream at #WWECrownJewel!Can KING WOODS become reality? He'll have to go through @JinderMahal UP NEXT on #WWERaw! https://t.co/M5GoZFo5RZ

Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal - King of the Ring Semi-Final on RAW

BIG TUMBLE taken by @AustinCreedWins ...Could his quest for the #KingOfTheRing 👑 end here against @JinderMahal?! #WWERaw https://t.co/mP9Riz3oXU

Jinder got control of the match early on and hit a big boot in before taking an elbow strike from Woods. Xavier got some big kicks in and laid Jinder out with a dropkick before The Modern Day Maharaja took him out with a back suplex.

That was a dropkick WITH STYLE!@AustinCreedWins
#WWERaw https://t.co/DiMM1JSvTg

Jinder locked in the Cobra Clutch but Woods fought out of it. Jinder hit a side slam before Woods tried to go up top and fought Veer and Shanky off but dived straight into the Khallas.

NOT GOOD NOT GOOD for @AustinCreedWins!#WWERaw https://t.co/OBIiN5bo4M

Jinder hit the Khallas and wiped Woods out but he got hold of the ropes and broke the pin. Jinder tried for a move from the middle rope but Xavier sent him down and went up top for an elbow drop before picking up the win!

Result: Xavier Woods def. Jinder Mahal

XAVIER WOODS IS GOING TO THE FINALS!@AustinCreedWins battles @FinnBalor this Thursday at #WWECrownJewel for the #KingoftheRing!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/QSJ1WxLOGR

Grade: B+

Austin Theory was backstage on RAW and challenged R-Truth to a match. Truth accepted the challenge and told him to get permission from his mommy to stay up late for the match.

.@RonKillings: "I accept your challenge on one condition ... YOU GET PERMISSION FROM YOUR MOMMY TO STAY UP LATE! HA! GOT 'EM!"@austintheory1 finds out what's up NEXT on #WWERaw! https://t.co/kYqeTf5Tgs
