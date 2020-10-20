The RAW Season Premiere kicked off with Alexa Bliss introducing The Fiend in the ring and Wyatt made his entrance before RETRIBUTION came to the ring. Mustafa Ali and the rest of RETRIBUTION surrounded Wyatt and Alexa in the ring but the lights went out and when they came back on, Bliss and Wyatt were gone. The Hurt Business stormed the ring and the first match was underway.

The Hurt Business vs. RETRIBUTION on RAW

Back after a break on RAW, Bobby Lashley was hammering away at T-Bar in the ring after the match began. Slapjack was tagged in and Lashley hit the Stalling Suplex before Cedric came in.

They isolated Slapjack before MVP tagged in and The Hurt Business was dominating the match. Cedric was back in while Mace was running a distraction at ringside before Ali tagged in and took control of the match.

The two teams were at a stalemate outside the ring when the Fiend appeared on the Titantron and we headed for another break. Back to the show, Shelton Benjamin was dominating in the ring and tagged in Lashley who cleaned house and hit a Spear on T-Bar for a near fall. Lashley locked in the Hurt Lock on T-Bar and got the win.

Result: The Hurt Business def. RETRIBUTION

After the match, the lights went out again and the Fiend reappeared and destroyed RETRIBUTION.

Match rating: B

AJ Styles was out next on RAW with Jordan Omegbehin as his bodyguard and said that he was a 'true leader' and that Rollins had a ' Messiah Complex'. He reclaimed his title as the 'Face that runs the place' and promised to beat Matt Riddle in their match.

AJ's new bodyguard refused to leave the ring despite the referee telling him to. The ref began to count to five for him to leave the ring but the giant stopped the count and threatened the official before walking out himself.