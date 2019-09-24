WWE RAW Results September 23rd, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Sep 2019, 08:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Fiend protected Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and started to talk about his upcoming Hell in a Cell match and how dangerous it could be. Braun Strowman came out and wanted to talk face to face with Rollins. The two ended up with a match against each other in the main event for the night.

The Viking Raiders vs. The OC

The OC hit the Boot of Doom!

Karl Anderson was in trouble as the Raiders hit a double-team move early on. Ivar tagged in Erik who dropped his partner onto the downed Anderson. Gallows came in and managed to get some momentum but Ivar came in and hit a huge slam.

AJ Styles got involved and the official sent him backstage. As AJ was heading out, Cedric Alexander attacked and then chased him backstage. Anderson hit a spinebuster for a near fall as the match progressed.

The OC hit the Boot of Doom for another near fall. Erik countered the Magic Killer and tagged in Ivar before hitting the Viking Experience on Anderson for the win.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. The OC

Match rating: B

Backstage, Becky Lynch gave a short interview with Michael Cole about her upcoming Hell in a Cell match with Sasha Banks.

Advertisement

Rusev vs. EC3

Rusev finished him off quick

EC3 came out on the offensive but Rusev managed to get the momentum early with some big moves. EC3 tried to fight back but Rusev locked in the Accolade early on and EC3 tapped out, ending the quick match.

Result: Rusev def. EC3

Match rating: C

Backstage, Rey Mysterio thanked his son for making him stay in the WWE. He was hyped about joining the Fatal 5-Way match for a shot at the Universal Championship at the RAW season premiere next week.

Sasha Banks and Bayley came out next for Banks' match with Nikki Cross, who was accompanied by Alexa Bliss.

1 / 7 NEXT