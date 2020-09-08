WWE RAW kicked off with Randy Orton in the ring and he said that the more Keith Lee decides to be around him, the more likely he is to get kicked in the head by The Viper. He then addressed Drew McIntyre and told us that after he kicked Drew in the head twice, he suffered a fractured jaw and might not be able to compete at Clash of Champions.

Randy suggested that since Drew might not show up to the PPV where every title needed to be put on the line, the WWE championship should be handed to Orton instead. We heard a siren go off near the ring and an ambulance drove up at ringside. Drew McIntyre got out of the driver's seat and delivered a Claymore Kick to Randy and left as quickly as he came.

Backstage on RAW, The Hurt Business attacked a random janitor for no reason.

After a break on RAW, we saw Drew backstage and was told to leave because he wasn't clear to fight. Drew left but said that he will defend his title no matter what happens to him.

Ricochet, Apollo Crews & Cedric Alexander vs. The Hurt Business on RAW

A new addition to the Hurt Business?

The Hurt Business attacked Cedric Alexander while he was making his entrance and Ricochet and Apollo Crews had to rescue him. Apollo and Benjamin started us off as the bell rang and Lashley was tagged in early on. The Hurt Business were dominating as MVP tagged in and kept the pressure on Apollo.

Alexander suddenly attacked Ricochet at ringside and then hit a Lumbar Check on Apollo as The Hurt Business watched and smiled. Benjamin finished Apollo off with the Paydirt and picked up the win on RAW.

Result: The Hurt Business def. Ricochet, Apollo Crews & Cedric Alexander

Match rating: B