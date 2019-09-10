WWE RAW Results September 9th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW

RAW kicked off from Madison Square Gardens with Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out to the ring and reminiscing about all the great times he has had at the venue. He spoke about his match with The Undertaker and hitting Vince McMahon with the Stone Cold Stunner. He then moved on to the Universal Championship contract signing and called Braun Strowman out to the ring.

Braun held out his hand to Steve for a handshake but the WWE Legend ignored him and invited Seth Rollins to ring. Steve finally shook both their hands after Seth came in the ring and the signing began. Seth said Braun thinks that Steve was out to get him and Rollins reassured that no one was stabbing anyone in the back. Seth signed the contract and Braun did too, after a few threats to Rollins.

AJ Styles and the OC came out and mocked Austin, saying no one really cares about him anymore. The crowd went against the OC and called AJ an 'a**hole' as he walked up to the ring. AJ called Austin an old fart and the tag champs attacked The OC. Styles sent Rollins over the ropes but Stone Cold was behind him and hit a Stone Cold Stunner, ending the segment.

Segment rating: A+

AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander

The match in a DQ.

Cedric unloaded on AJ as the match began, trying to take advantage of the events that transpired right before the match. AJ fought back as the match went on but took a big kick to the head and then a splash on the outside. Alexander hit the Michinoku driver and AJ managed to kick out.

Gallows and Anderson came in and started beating on Alexander, ending the match in a DQ. The Viking Raiders came in and took out the OC and Cedric joined the post-match brawl, wiping out the OC.

Result: Cedric Alexander def. AJ Styles via DQ

Match rating: B

