WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Legends who could be confronted by Brock Lesnar on the show

What does The Beast have in store for Raw Reunion?

With the Universal Championship around his waist for a record third time, 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar is once again on top of the food chain in WWE. Having cashed in Money in the Bank contract at Extreme Rules, Lesnar successfully won the Universal Championship off Seth Rollins within a matter of minutes in the closing stages of the show.

In the lead-up to next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Lesnar is now confirmed to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at the event in a WrestleMania 35 rematch after the latter had won a 10-Man Battle Royal on last week's edition of Raw. And, this week's episode of Monday Night Raw also promises to play a pivotal role in the lead up to SummerSlam, as WWE is all set to host another major Raw Reunion.

This week's Raw Reunion will feature over 40 returning WWE legends, including the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, D-Generation X, Melina, Ric Flair, and even Hulk Hogan. With that being said, the WWE Universe could be in for another huge confrontation between one of the returning legends and the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, who over the years has established a notorious habit of crashing major Raw reunions.

Here are 5 returning legends who could possibly be confronted by Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar:

#5 Shawn Michaels

Brock Lesnar confronting Shawn Michaels

Brock Lesnar and Shawn Michaels never had the chance to square off against each other in singles competition. However, back in 2012, when Lesnar was in a feud against Triple H, 'The Beast Incarnate' targeted Michaels and brutally attacked him on Raw.

With Paul Heyman ambushing Michaels in the parking lot, Lesnar quickly jumped HBK and dragged him to the ring and hit him with an F5. 'The Beast Incarnate' then broke Michaels' arm in order to send a message to 'The Game'.

A confrontation between Michaels and Lesnar is certainly not needed but with Michaels making a return to in-ring competition in 2018, maybe WWE could possibly tease a match between HBK and The Beast. After all, Michaels does have unfinished business with Lesnar.

