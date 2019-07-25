WWE Raw Reunion: 5 major absentees from Monday's show

The Rock was surely missed this week

This past Monday, the WWE Universe witnessed some of its finest legends with their very eyes.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw some major names return to WWE for one night only as the company celebrated a RAW Reunion. From John Cena to Ric Flair, the Red Brand had some major stars paying them a visit.

WWE Creative gave the fans a perfect evening as a phenomenal show took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This special episode was an extended one and the fans were delighted by the events they witnessed.

D-Generation X returned to save Seth Rollins from The OC, and we also got to witness a Stone Cold Steve Austin special. All these events took place on RAW this week and made it one of the most memorable episodes of all time.

While many big names appeared, there were quite a few who didn't and we can't help but discuss it. Here are the 5 major absentees from the historic RAW Reunion.

#5 Kane

Kane in action

RAW was Kane's second home as the Big Red Monster truly thrived on the Red Brand! Kane is often praised for his longevity in the business and it won't be wrong to anticipate a Hall of Fame induction for the Devil's Favourite Demon.

Kane has had a tremendous in-ring career and many great men have fallen prey to his ruthlessness on Monday Night RAW.

The former World Champion was dearly missed by the WWE fans as many former RAW Superstars reunited this past Monday.

Kane isn't an active performer these days but keeping his history with the Red Brand in mind, it would have been a real pleasant surprise for the fans had the Big Red Machine made an appearance and wreaked havoc on the show.

#4 Big Show

Big Show

This week’s RAW wasn't an ordinary weekly episode but a mega event as many former and current Superstars showed up to reunite on RAW. With that being said, it was a bit disappointing to note that Big Show didn't appear to reunite with his former colleagues.

Big Show has been part of numerous memorable moments in the history of Raw which is why his absence is a bit hard to digest. From the time knocked out Triple H cold to break free from The Authority to the moment when broke the ring with Braun Strowman, the gigantic Superstar has a lot of memories on Raw.

From Triple H to John Cena, Big Show has shared the ring with some of legends of the business. While many of those legends were present, Big Show wasn't!

