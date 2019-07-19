WWE RAW Reunion: 5 WWE legends who won't be making an appearance

Many WWE legends won't be in attendance on Monday night

Monday Night RAW has been struggling when it comes to ratings over the past few months and The USA Network reportedly came up with an interesting concept, which was to bring back a number of the company's biggest legends in order to give those ratings a boost ahead of SummerSlam.

Next week on Raw a number of name including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Melina and even Santino Marella will all be in attendance in Tampa, Florida for what is setting up to be one of the biggest episodes of Raw in the history of the company.

Whilst all these names have been announced over the past week, there are some superstars who won't be invited back, and others who have already declined the invitation to return, so don't wish too hard that these stars will be in attendance on Monday night because it isn't going to happen.

#5. Sunny

Sunny isn't someone who has been invited back for Raw

Sunny is a WWE Hall of Famer and even though she has returned to the company a number of times since her departure more than two decades ago, the former star has had so many personal issues outside of the wrestling world that it would be hard for WWE to overlook her problems in order for her to return.

Sunny has struggled with fame outside of WWE and has had run-ins with the law many times over the past few years, which could be why the company opted not to have her return to WWE as part of Raw 25 last year and it's likely that her invitation to this show was lost in the mail as well. The last time Sunny appeared on Raw was as part of their 15th Birthday, which was more than a decade ago.

