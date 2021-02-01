WWE RAW after Royal Rumble Preview: Edge picks his WrestleMania opponent, possible title match? (Feb 1st, 2021)

After an entertaining edition of Royal Rumble, we are all set for the first WWE RAW episode following the pay-per-view. Not a lot has been revealed about the show as of yet, but we expect to see the overall impact of several events that transpired at the pay-per-view last night.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can happen on WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Edge discusses the aftermath of his historic Royal Rumble win on WWE RAW

Edge delivered an unforgettable performance

Not long ago, Edge confirmed on WWE RAW that he would step back inside the ring at Royal Rumble. The Rated-R Superstar then became the first entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and left the ring with a WrestleMania opportunity. He is now the third WWE Superstar who has won the prestigious Royal Rumble from No. 1.

Eleven years after Edge won his first Royal Rumble match in WWE, he picked another huge victory that marked the return of this iconic Superstar from a long history with injuries. He was as good as he could get and walked out of the Royal Rumble as one of the best performers at the pay-per-view. During this match, he battled the likes of Randy Orton and Braun Strowman, reunited with Christian, and went out of his way to put over young stars like Riddle, Mustafa Ali, and Ricochet.

Edge’s return at last year’s Royal Rumble was a huge surprise, but this time the creative did not keep it a secret. Instead, WWE RAW had shown a video package in which Edge delivered a passionate promo about returning on his terms. It appears that he may now have that chance after he has won the opportunity to choose a world champion whom he can challenge for his title at WrestleMania.

Edge is expected to address his huge victory on WWE RAW this week. The fans will be excited to know which title has his attention on the Road to WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre faced and defeated Goldberg at Royal Rumble, and he will welcome Edge as his next challenger. Roman Reigns might not be very happy with a Royal Rumble winner challenging him. But again, it would make for an exciting Spear vs. Spear match.

"It's happening...and it's awesome."@EdgeRatedR looks back on an incredible night after his storybook win at #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/CApx1l4mA7 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021

In addition to that, WWE RAW will also see Randy Orton return on the show. He sustained an injury during the match when Edge assaulted him near the announce desk. Just like last year’s episode of WWE RAW right after Royal Rumble, The Viper would like to have a word or two with Edge. Only this time, the latter has a big chance in his hand while Orton needs to keep an eye on ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.