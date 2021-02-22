"I'm dragging everybody up!" - WWE RAW star says he's the best performer of the "ThunderDome Era"

WWE RAW star Sheamus has outlined the reasons why he has been superior to every other WWE performer since the start of the pandemic. The former WWE Champion also referred to this period of time as the "ThunderDome Era."

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the Celtic Warrior was quizzed about his thoughts on Drew McIntyre and the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. Sheamus said he was furious that the pair hadn't been granted a one on one match on WWE RAW in the ThunderDome for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. This was apparently the original plan, when McIntyre offered Sheamus a title shot, shortly after being attacked by the Irishman.

Sheamus would go on to explain how he has been "dragging everybody up" on WWE RAW during their time in the ThunderDome and would list some very impressive names he's faced.

Here's what Sheamus had to say:

"Since COVID started and this pandemic started, we started going to the Performance Center, there’s been nobody who has out-performed me in the Performance Center and in the ThunderDome era. Week after week I’ve been elevating people. Anybody and everybody I’ve been in the ring with. Whether it’s Jeff Hardy, whether it’s Matt Riddle, whether it’s Keith Lee or John Morrison or The Miz. I’ve been making every single person in that place up their game. When everyone else has just kind of been moseying through, I’ve been the one dragging everybody up! I’m the most intense person in there. I’m the hungriest guy in there. I’m the one that’s been fighting to keep everything going, mate. That’s a huge insult to me when they say that, you know, I don't deserve a one on one match with Drew."

Sheamus wants to face Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania

"I'm going to school this kid, no doubt about that, I've beaten @DMcIntyreWWE many, many times."



"I've been elevating everyone I've been in the ring with. Making everyone up their game."



"The Scottish and Irish. People want this match!"



Okay, go off @WWESheamus 😱#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/INSd2HYLsf — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 20, 2021

During the same interview, Sheamus would double-down on his desire to have a one on one match with current champion Drew McIntyre, saying people want to see the former best friends face off over the championship at WrestleMania in the main event.

"That’s the plan going in this Sunday. Walk out champ, and now Drew McIntyre can come after me. We’ll see what happens. WrestleMania? That’s what everybody wants to see! Me versus Drew."

Sheamus will be entering the Elimination Chamber match last, making him one of the favorites to walk away as WWE Champion tonight in the ThunderDome.