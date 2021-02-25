"He is doing things his way" - WWE RAW star Angel Garza comments on current champion's reign

WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza has heaped praise on current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, saying "he is doing things his way."

In a recent interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, Garza, a former Cruiserweight Champion himself, commented on Santos Escobar's recent work in NXT. The RAW Superstar sounded very impressed with the Mexican Lucha Libre specialist.

Here is what Angel Garza had to say on Santos Escobar's current NXT Cruiserweight Championship reign:

"He is doing a very good job, I think he is being a very decent champion. Every Superstar has his own formula to succeed. He is doing things his way and I like it. He is being a good Cruiserweight Champion."

Since winning the Cruiserweight Championship, and forming Legado Del Fantasma alongside Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Escobar has been featured very heavily on NXT programming.

This week, he was forced to do battle with an enraged Karrion Kross, after escaping his clutches in recent weeks. Despite being outnumbered three-to-one, the former NXT Champion Kross was able to pick up the win in devastating fashion.

Angel Garza on his WrestleMania plans

Despite suffering consecutive setbacks to Damian Priest in recent weeks, Angel Garza is still very much looking to make a statement on the road to WrestleMania and book himself a match at the Show of Shows:

"Day by day, Monday by Monday, that is why we are training for. From the moment WrestleMania 36 was over, we start training hard and looking forward to the next WrestleMania. We wrestle every single Monday to get that spot, to get an opportunity and, if is not the Tag Titles like last year, for sure there will be other opportunities. WrestleMania will be a 2 night event so hopefully I can get a slot, I can get a match in one of those nights. Every Monday we work hard so we can get a match at WrestleMania."

Who would you like to see Angel Garza face at WrestleMania? Should he wrestle as a tag team or a singles competitor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.