×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Confirmed Superstars for WWE RAW after Superstar Shakeup

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.61K   //    16 Apr 2019, 09:19 IST

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles
Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles

A week after WrestleMania 35, WWE announced the Superstar Shakeup on both RAW and SmackDown. In the Superstar Shakeup Superstars from NXT, 205 Live, RAW and SmackDown can be moved to either RAW or SmackDown.

On RAW, we had quite a few surprise names that were announced for the red brand. We will learn about more Superstars moving between the red brand and blue brand tomorrow on SmackDown Live.

Let's take a look at all the confirmed Superstars for WWE RAW after the Superstar Shakeup:

#1 The Miz

The Miz faced off against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35 and lost the match despite plowing Shane from the top of a camera platform. Shane and Stephanie McMahon opened RAW this week, and while Shane was on the mic, The Miz's music hit and The Miz attacked Shane from behind before a brawl ensued. The commentators announced that The Miz will now be on RAW.


#2 The Viking Experience, Ricochet, Aleister Black

Current NXT Tag Team champions, War Raiders, were rebranded and added to RAW as The Viking Experience, and now will go by the ring names Erik and Ivar. They were involved in an eight-man tag team match where they teamed up with The Revival to take on Aleister Black, Ricochet, and current RAW Tag Team champions, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. The Viking Experience kicked off their first night on RAW with a win.

Ricochet and Aleister Black have been on a great run on RAW and SmackDown since being announced for the main roster, and even had a great match at NXT Takeover: New York against two of their opponents on RAW, The Viking Experience. The two high-flying, athletic Superstars will now be on the red brand.

Advertisement

#3 Andrade and Zelina Vega

Andrade was Finn Balor's mystery opponent and arrived on RAW with Zelina Vega. Andrade got the win over the Intercontinental champion after a distraction from Vega helped the former SmackDown and NXT star.

Read more about Andrade and the other things that happened on RAW here

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Miz AJ Styles
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose spotted backstage for Superstar Shakeup Raw in Montreal
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: 5 Superstars that should move to RAW 
RELATED STORY
Who should move over to Raw during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Travel chaos forces last-minute rewrites for Superstar Shakeup Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: 6 feuds WWE needs to plan after WrestleMania 35.
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Superstar has a message for WWE before Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw (15th April 2019): Start Time, Preview, Location, of Monday Night Raw | WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Superstar Shakeup Results: April 15th 2019, latest Raw Superstar Shakeup winners, video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks not at Monday Night RAW for the Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
3 Things Possible at the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us