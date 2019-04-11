×
WWE News: AJ Styles reveals exact way he got injured at WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.14K   //    11 Apr 2019, 11:42 IST

AJ Styles
AJ Styles

What's the story?

WWE are going through a mini injury crisis, with a few of their top Superstars currently out post WrestleMania.

One Superstar who suffered an injury at WrestleMania 35 is AJ Styles, and Styles has now revealed how he got injured at the Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

Styles faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 and won the match, which possibly put an end to that feud. Styles was not on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, as many reports suggested that he was injured, which were, in fact, true.

Also Read: WWE Superstars injured right now - April 2019

Randy Orton, meanwhile, teased a new feud on SmackDown as he RKO'd Ali following the 6-man tag team match between the teams of Ali, Ricochet and Aleister Black, against Andrade, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The heart of the matter

Styles revealed on his Mixer account that he suffered an injury in his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35, and revealed the exact spot that led to his hip injury.

"When you take a suplex from about 15 feet in the air... You know, I think I hit my left side before my right, just a little bit, and that's totally on me, totally my fault.

"It kind of knocked my hips out of place and then everything else, all those muscles in your butt and your back, swell up and then those muscles press on your nerve endings, and next thing you know you can't walk the next day," said Styles (H/T WrestlingInc).

Styles also revealed that the X-Rays revealed that he did not break anything in his body and that he will return soon.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Top RAW star injured during SmackDown match?

What's next?

WWE or Styles haven't revealed when he will be back to the blue brand. With the Superstar Shakeup next week, we may not even see him on the blue brand.

Read more about this week's SmackDown Live show here

