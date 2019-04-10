WWE Rumors: Top RAW star injured during SmackDown match?

What's the story?

SmackDown Live after WrestleMania had four matches, all four being tag team matches. The main event was a 6-man tag team match between The New Day, and The Bar and their special tag team member for the night, Drew McIntyre.

But it did not go to plan for the Scottish Psychopath who seemingly injured himself in the match.

In case you didn't know...

The show kicked off with The New Day who were celebrating Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship title win at WrestleMania 35. They were interrupted by The Bar, like on RAW, who challenged them to a match against them and Drew McIntyre.

On RAW, Kingston and Universal champion Seth Rollins were to face off in a winner takes all match to headline RAW. But that match soon turned into a tag team match after The Bar's interference.

The heart of the matter

The six-man tag team match on SmackDown between The New Day and the team of The Bar and Drew McIntyre headlined the SmackDown after WrestleMania show.

But, McIntyre, who was competing on SmackDown for the first time in 5 years, injured himself during the match. The only notable offense that McIntyre got in the match was when he threw Xavier Woods face first into the announce table.

According to 411Mania and the people in attendance, McIntyre was seemingly injured and "waved his arms in the air" as he moved to the locker room.

What happened to Drew McIntyre during the match? He disappeared when it came back on from commercials. #SDLive #WWE #SDLiveAfterMania — Amy Nicole🙋🏼‍♀️ (@1carolinagirl88) April 10, 2019

Drew McIntyre might be injured?! #SDLive — WΞ FIGHT. WΞ OVΞRCOMΞ. WΞ BΞLIΞVΞ. (@AhYezzir) April 10, 2019

Ronda Rousey is said to have suffered an injury at WrestleMania 35, while AJ Styles is also rumored to have an injury.

Styles was not present on SmackDown Live this week, as he, Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair were the notable absentees from SmackDown.

What's next?

We hope that McIntyre hasn't suffered a serious injury ahead of next week's Superstar Shake-up.

