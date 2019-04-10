WWE Superstars injured right now - April 2019

Ronda Rousey injured herself at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 has come and gone, and the show was a huge hit with the WWE Universe. Following WrestleMania is when new Superstars get added to WWE RAW and SmackDown, new feuds are built up, while old Superstars who have been kept away due to not having a storyline or having sat out due to injury, return to the WWE.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 35, we saw Sami Zayn return from injury after sitting out for several months.

Let's take a look at all the WWE Superstars injured right now and their return date:

#1 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey was reportedly not happy with how her match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch ended, with rumors suggesting that the finish, where Becky pinned Rousey, was not supposed to happen.

To make matters worse, Ronda is rumored to have suffered an injury, which is rumored to be a broken hand.

We don't know, currently, when the former RAW Women's Champion will return to the WWE ring.

#2 AJ Styles

AJ Styles wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35

Another top Superstar who is rumored to have suffered an injury at WrestleMania 35 is AJ Styles, who faced Randy Orton at the Show of Shows. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Styles was supposed to be at a fan event post-WrestleMania, but he couldn't make it, with WWE representatives stating an injury to the former WWE Champion.

#3 Akam

Akam

Authors of Pain's Akam suffered a leg injury back in January and hasn't returned to television yet. Authors of Pain had a dream start on the main roster, winning the RAW Tag Team titles and then losing it to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

