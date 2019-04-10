×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Superstars injured right now - April 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.14K   //    10 Apr 2019, 17:56 IST

Ronda Rousey injured herself at WrestleMania 35
Ronda Rousey injured herself at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 has come and gone, and the show was a huge hit with the WWE Universe. Following WrestleMania is when new Superstars get added to WWE RAW and SmackDown, new feuds are built up, while old Superstars who have been kept away due to not having a storyline or having sat out due to injury, return to the WWE.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Top RAW star injured during SmackDown match?

On the RAW after WrestleMania 35, we saw Sami Zayn return from injury after sitting out for several months.

Let's take a look at all the WWE Superstars injured right now and their return date:

#1 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch
Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey was reportedly not happy with how her match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch ended, with rumors suggesting that the finish, where Becky pinned Rousey, was not supposed to happen.

To make matters worse, Ronda is rumored to have suffered an injury, which is rumored to be a broken hand.

We don't know, currently, when the former RAW Women's Champion will return to the WWE ring.

Advertisement

#2 AJ Styles

AJ Styles wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35
AJ Styles wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35

Another top Superstar who is rumored to have suffered an injury at WrestleMania 35 is AJ Styles, who faced Randy Orton at the Show of Shows. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Styles was supposed to be at a fan event post-WrestleMania, but he couldn't make it, with WWE representatives stating an injury to the former WWE Champion.

#3 Akam

Akam
Akam

Authors of Pain's Akam suffered a leg injury back in January and hasn't returned to television yet. Authors of Pain had a dream start on the main roster, winning the RAW Tag Team titles and then losing it to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 AJ Styles Ronda Rousey
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
4 WWE Superstars who were injured at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who are legitimately injured right now
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35 - How to watch, Start Time, Date, Live Stream Info (7th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 injured WWE Superstars who may not feature in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
2019 WWE Wrestlemania 35: Confirmed Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, & More (5th April 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Major surprises that could happen on the Post-WrestleMania 35 Raw (April 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 biggest creative problems with WWE right now
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising decisions WWE can make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 WWE contracts that are up at the end of April 2019
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars That Nia Jax Allegedly Injured
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us