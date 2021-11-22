RAW after Survivor Series Preview: Former champion to get a title push before contract expires in 2022, Big twist in Vince McMahon's "Egg" storyline?

It's the RAW after Survivor Series, and there is going to be a positive feeling all around in the red brand. RAW swept SmackDown 5-2, "winning" Survivor Series yet again.

There wasn't much emphasis on brand supremacy this year, nor was there a big deal made of RAW dominating Survivor Series the way they did. The build-up to the pay-per-view wasn't particularly great either, but it's a fresh start on RAW tonight.

The next pay-per-view will be over a month from now, titled "Day 1" on January 1st. While WWE may only start the actual build a few weeks before that in December, a lot could happen on TV itself. Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight:

#5. Seth Rollins resumes his pursuit of the WWE title on RAW

Seth Rollins and Big E will enter RAW with contrasting feelings. While Seth Rollins had a great night at Survivor Series leading Team RAW to victory as the sole survivor, Big E lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.

Big E joined the list of three other elite superstars who lost at Survivor Series to the Universal Champion. That list includes AJ Styles (2017), Daniel Bryan (2018), and Drew McIntyre (2020). What he also had in common was that he was a part of yet another epic World Champion vs World Champion clash at Survivor Series.

There's nothing wrong with losing to Roman Reigns -- a man who hasn't been pinned since December 2019. Big E is still the face of Monday Night RAW, but his WWE title reign is under threat -- not only with Seth Rollins looming but Kevin Owens as well.

Reports suggest that Owens' WWE contract expires at the end of January 2022. It will be interesting to see what he does after that, but WWE seems to be giving him a big title push with his recent heel turn.

Despite losing the ladder match to become the #1 contender to the WWE Championship, the 37-year-old has kept himself relevant and could be a part of the WWE title match between Big E and Seth Rollins. Whether that happens on RAW in November, December, or "Day 1" on January 1st is yet to be seen.

But this could be WWE's way of convincing Kevin Owens to re-sign with them. The feud has been good so far, and Owens has been the highlight despite not being the official #1 contender.

