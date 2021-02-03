WWE RAW: Top 5 performers on the show - Interesting main event, current champion pinned (Feb 1st, 2021)

This week’s edition of WWE RAW was one of the most entertaining shows from the Red brand that we have seen in a while. From Sheamus betraying Drew McIntyre to a promising NXT call-up, there was a lot that unfolded during the three-hour show. Most of the matches were entertaining, and the brand used its opportunity to set the tone for a few new feuds.

Thanks to a good show, there aren't any names to add to a list of flops. Hence, this time we will only look at the Superstars who impressed us with their performances on WWE RAW this week.

#1 Edge beats Randy Orton in the main event of WWE RAW

Edge needed his revenge against Randy Orton

After the events at Royal Rumble, a match between Edge and Randy Orton was inevitable, and it transpired in the main event of WWE RAW this week. Edge addressed his victory last night and a plausible WrestleMania opportunity in the opening segment of the show. There, he was joined by the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Edge stated that he has not yet made his decision about whom he wants to face but promised that he would walk out with a title at WrestleMania. He also warned McIntyre about how the champion has a big target on his back. Once Edge walked back, Sheamus attacked McIntyre with a Brogue Kick and confirmed his heel turn on WWE RAW.

Following that, we saw a backstage segment on WWE RAW during which Orton talked about how he tried to keep Edge away from the ring. The Viper was displeased that Edge’s recent run made him look a liar and called for a match. The two Superstars then locked horns in a good match, with another impressive performance from Edge.

The history between Edge and Orton plays a massive role in the chemistry shared between the two Superstars. Edge wanted to make his opponent pay for betraying him and ruthlessly forcing him out of action. They took turns to dominate this match on WWE RAW and looked equally vicious throughout their battle.

In the closing moments of the show, Orton was getting ready to deliver an RKO but was distracted by the music. Soon, he turned and saw Alexa Bliss sitting on the turnbuckle. Edge used this distraction to his advantage and hit the Spear, following which he pinned his opponent. This match showed us that Edge is more than ready to have one good run on WWE RAW before he eventually bids farewell to the business on his terms.