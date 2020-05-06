WWE RAW viewership decreases, third hour sets new all-time low

Drew McIntyre laying out Seth Rollins with a headbutt

WWE RAW saw its viewership fall to a new all-time low heading into the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this Sunday.

Monday Night RAW averaged 1.686 million for the May 4 episode, down 131,000 from the April 27 episode which had 1.817 million viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily.

Hour one : 1.807 million

: 1.807 million Hour two : 1.691 million

: 1.691 million Hour three: 1.560 million

RAW started with the MVP's VIP Lounge interviewing the RAW competitors in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, followed by the Last Chance Gauntlet match that was won by a returning AJ Styles.

The final hour of RAW featured NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair facing Liv Morgan and the main event between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre against Murphy.

RAW viewership falls to new all-time low

The third hour of the show set a record for a new all-time low with 1.56 million, making it the lowest viewed third hour of RAW since the program became a three-hour show in 2012.

With this new all-time low, RAW's viewership in the third hour is comparable to All Elite Wrestling's debut on TNT last year, which averaged 1.4 million viewers for the two-hour program.

WWE has experienced significant viewership decline for every one of its programs since the COVID-19 outbreak forced the company to host shows in their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Despite SmackDown being on a national broadcast channel, last week's episode dropped below 2 million viewers.

Advertisement

RAW viewership, in particular, took a significant hit this year with the post-WrestleMania edition barely managing to average 2.1 million viewers.

Despite the declining numbers for RAW viewership, the flagship show maintained their position amongst the top cable programs for Monday night, ranking third and scoring a 0.48 in the 18-49 demographic.

Next week's RAW on May 11 will be the post-show for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and will feature the return of Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.