SmackDown viewership falls to new all-time low on FOX

Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event of this week's SmackDown

Friday's episode of SmackDown dropped below two million viewers for the first time since the program moved to FOX last year, per ShowBuzzDaily.

WWE SmackDown averaged 1.919 million viewers for Friday's show, down 95,000 from last week's average of 2.014 million on April 24.

Hour one: 1.941 million

1.941 million Hour two: 1.896 million

The viewership for SmackDown has steadily declined since their move from USA Network to FOX last year. The show's viewership nearly reached four million viewers for their debut but has fallen below two million amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

SmackDown hits record-low viewership numbers

WWE's lowest viewership for SmackDown aired on October 25, 2019, when the channel moved the Blue brand to FS1, averaging 88,000 viewers.

Compared to last year's episode in April, SmackDown's viewership was down 0.6 percent from the April 7, 2019 show on USA Network, averaging 1.931 million viewers.

Daniel Bryan's promo and match with Baron Corbin started the show this week, followed by an exchange of words between Bray Wyatt and Universal Champion Braun Strowman, a squash match with Sheamus, and a video package hyping Jeff Hardy's return.

The second hour featured The Forgotten Sons versus The New Day and the two Money in the Bank qualifying matches between Carmella and Mandy Rose, and the main event with Otis and Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown averaged 0.2 in the 18-34 demographic, losing to programming on ABC, CBS, and NBC.