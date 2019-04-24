×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live: Which was the better show this week? (22 and 23 April 2019)

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    24 Apr 2019, 22:05 IST

Which brand performed better this week?
Which brand performed better this week?

After the most unpredictable Superstar Shakeup in WWE history, the WWE Universe was set to witness a plethora of fresh feuds on WWE TV this week. The Creative team have set their eyes on the Money in the Bank pay-per-view as 3 matches were made official for the event this week.

On this week's RAW episode (read results here) we saw AJ Styles emerge as the new #1 contender for the Universal Championship. While on SmackDown Live (read results here), the match between Roman Reigns and Elias was announced for the show along with a SmackDown Women's Championship bout between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The RAW Women's Championship between Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans was already booked last week.

There was no focus on the tag team divisions this week. Also, there was no build-up for the 2 Money in the Bank ladder matches on both the episodes. So which show was better?

To determine the winner, we’ll be analyzing the opening segment, the mid-card, the tag-team division, the women’s division, and the main event of both the shows. Then we will conclude who wins when it comes to WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live.

#1 The opening segment


RAW: Triple H kicked off Monday Night RAW to address the WWE Universe. Home state hero Seth Rollins then joined him in the ring as we came to know that there will be a new #1 contender crowned by the end of the show. All the six candidates then marched down to the ring to present their candidature before Seth Rollins shut them all with his one-liner promo.


SmackDown Live: The Best in the World opened SmackDown Live and called out Roman Reigns as he was a man who had hit another man's father.

Advertisement

It seemed like WWE hinted at a future match between Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns but Elias interfered and attacked the Big Dog from behind. Elias and McMahon stood tall at the end of the segment.

Which was better? While the opening part of RAW did not progress a future storyline, the SmackDown one did lead us to an announcement of a pay-per-view match. The promos of all the six men did not add value to the show hence, the blue brand takes the victory here.

Winner: SmackDown Live






1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Heavy Machinery WWE The Viking Raiders AJ Styles Kevin Owens WWE Raw vs Smackdown Live
Advertisement
WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live: Which was better? (4 & 5 February 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Review For April 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 biggest questions from this week’s episode (February 04, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (7 January 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (January 15, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of RAW before Royal Rumble 2019- 21 Jan 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 3 things we are glad did not happen on this week's episode (February 04, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of RAW- 14th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Which brand should each of the 6 NXT call ups go to?
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things we learned from this week’s episode (January 21, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us