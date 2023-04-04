The RAW after WrestleMania is always noteworthy for many reasons, and Brock Lesnar made sure to keep the trend going. Cody Rhodes interrupted Roman Reigns' victory speech on RAW to ask for another match and he was backed up by an unlikely ally: The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

After Reigns declined another singles match, Paul Heyman agreed that Solo Sikoa and Reigns would compete in tag team action. Cody's partner, however, wouldn't be able to challenge for the Undisputed Championship. Brock Lesnar surprisingly accepted the challenge, and the main event for the night was set.

So when was the Beast's last match on RAW? It turns out that it was more than 20 years ago when he faced Tommy Dreamer on July 22, 2002.

The former Universal Champion battled the ECW Legend in a Singapore Cane match, defeating him in under three minutes. Lesnar is known for usually only competing in big-money matches, so an appearance in a match on RAW is a big deal.

Brock Lesnar doesn't usually wrestle on RAW

While he's easily one of WWE's biggest stars, Brock Lesnar doesn't usually wrestle on television. He's a shrewd businessman who only competes at big events and for high stakes.

In his initial run with WWE two decades ago, Lesnar regularly competed as a full-time star. When he returned to WWE in 2012, however, he began to define what it meant to be a part-timer.

He first targeted John Cena and would later win the WWE Championship, but he only competed sporadically as champion. It divided fans who wanted a full-time champ, but Lesnar usually delivered in his title defenses.

The RAW after WrestleMania has always been a big deal, and Lesnar upped the ante by agreeing to be Rhodes' partner. The caveat that the partner couldn't challenge for the Undisputed Championship didn't matter much to Lesnar. He had already agreed to never challenge Reigns again if he lost at last year's SummerSlam, which he did.

The WWE Universe will get a treat with Lesnar competing in a match on RAW for the first time in two decades. He and Rhodes hugged several times to close the segment.

Will that be the case if Rhodes eventually dethrones The Head of the Table? Could The Beast be posturing for another title shot if circumstances change?

