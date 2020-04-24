WWE releases custom Championship belt to celebrate Triple H's 25th Anniversary

The first of many World titles for Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer (yes, technically we can call him that) Triple H has been with the WWE-slash-WWF for a quarter of a century. That's a heck of an achievement, and WWE is pulling out the stops to celebrate the milestone of one of their all-time greats.

Tomorrow night's episode of SmackDown on Fox will be a celebration of The Game's career - even though he didn't believe they were going to have one when they told him - and the WWE Network has also been promoting plenty of Triple H-specific programming over the past week.

Much like the ones that the King of Kings presents to various teams and athletes after winning their sports' respective championships, WWE has produced a special custom WWE Championship belt for the guy. Take a look:

Triple H 25 Years signature series championship! #TripleH pic.twitter.com/k8UxxEIwgK — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) April 23, 2020

Custom WWE Championship made for Triple H

As you can see, the centerpiece is the original "Winged Eagle" design used during the 80s and 90s - the Attitude Era, if you will - when Triple H won his first World Championship. However, the frame holding it is in the shape of an iron cross - a symbol that features elsewhere on the belt, as well. It's a fairly simple design choice (I personally like it) - but, as of yet, no word on what The Game himself thinks of it.

If you'd like one of these bad boys for your very own, you're in luck. You can pre-order yours at the online WWE Shop for $499.99.

What do you think? Do you like it? Hate it? Indifferent? Let us know in our comments right down there.