WWE to remove Jey Uso from SummerSlam and replace him with 42-year-old superstar? Chances explored

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is just a few days away, and Jey Uso is set to compete alongside Roman Reigns in one of the most star-studded matches of this year. Could he get replaced at the last moment?After Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event, Roman Reigns returned to television to oppose Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The following week, he officially announced that he would team up with fellow Bloodline member, Jey Uso, at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to take on Breakker and Reed in a tag team match. While the babyfaces have the higher chances of winning, there might be a one-off chance that one of them will get attacked before the bout begins.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might try to take Jey out in a backstage assault before the high-profile tag team match, and in that case, the only man who could replace him at the last minute will be LA Knight. The 42-year-old was actively feuding with Seth Rollins' faction before the latter's unfortunate injury, and wasn't booked on the latest episodes of RAW and SmackDown. As he is left directionless for now, he could replace The Yeet Master to defeat the heels alongside Roman Reigns.While this could be an interesting scenario to take Jey Uso's feud with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the next level, fans must note that it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could end up on the losing side at WWE SummerSlam 2025The OG Bloodline members' reunion has been a treat for the fans, but if Triple H plans to build Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as a dangerous threat, the two powerhouses could pick up the win at The Biggest Party of the Summer.There could be two ways to book the victory. The first is to ensure the heels win clean, and the other is to have them use some sort of shenanigans to defeat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The most thrilling way to end the match will be to have Seth Rollins make a surprise return to help his stablemates defeat their opponents.This will also set the stage for a one-on-one match between Rollins and Reigns after several years, so fans must patiently wait for the plans to roll out at WWE Summerslam 2025.