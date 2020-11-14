WWE to reportedly sign independent star Alex Zayne

As he finishes up his independent wrestling career, rumors have surfaced that Alex Zayne is the next wrestler to sign with WWE. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Zayne has indeed signed with the company, following his final indie appearance for GCW's So Much Fun last weekend.

Recent reports suggest that Zayne will join the next class at the WWE Performance Center signees that will also feature Ben Carter, who appeared on AEW Dark. Zayne actually teamed with Carter in August for Warrior Wrestling's Friday Night Lights event. Their opponents on that show, The Rascalz—Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz—are will also reportedly join WWE after they finish their tapings for IMPACT Wrestling.

This would arguably be the most star-studded and talented class of WWE Performance Center recruits since 2018 when WWE welcomed the likes of Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and Mia Yim. It marks a very busy time in the company where they have been aggressively recruiting and signing talent seen on NJPW Strong and AEW Dark.

WWE recent signings

The recent news indicates that WWE is once again been looking to stockpile talent from other promotions. Along with Zayne, Carter, and the Rascalz, there was a report from Tokyo Sports that Japanese female wrestling legend, Meiko Satomura, is also set to join WWE as part of NXT UK.

With this group of competitors about to join their ranks, it marks the first time in two years that WWE will bring in major stars from the independent scene to join the company. Fans can look forward to seeing these talented performers on NXT and NXT UK soon.