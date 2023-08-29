WWE to retire major championship in tribute to Bray Wyatt? Analyzing the possibility

Bray Wyatt left behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come. During his time with WWE, he won a number of titles, and one of those is the Universal Championship. Although his title reign remained ephemeral, he created various indelible moments during that time.

Following his demise, there have been various rumors that WWE will retire the Universal Championship in memory of Wyatt, as he is the one who introduced the blue version of the title that's currently in use. However, this is just a hoax, and there's no conclusive report of it happening as of now.

But the prospect of it happening cannot be ruled out, as the blue Universal Championship is indeed one of those souvenirs that Bray has left behind. He debuted this version of the title on SmackDown after winning it from Seth Rollins in October 2019.

Bray's 118-day reign as champion on the blue brand will forever be etched in the hearts of the fans. His untimely demise has left the wrestling world in melancholy, and both WWE and the fans have been paying tribute to the 36-year-old since then.

The Eater of Worlds has left a void in the hearts of the fans that can never be filled. With all the tributes pouring in for Bray Wyatt, it will be interesting to see whether the company actually retires the Universal title in his honor in the coming weeks.

Will WWE continue Uncle Howdy's storyline in Bray Wyatt's honor?

WWE Universe paying tribute to Bray Wyatt

Wyatt returned to WWE in November 2023 and soon captivated fans with a storyline including Uncle Howdy. He was about to unravel many layers of his character before going on hiatus in March of this year, which was eventually followed by the very unfortunate news of his demise.

Therefore, fans have been demanding that WWE continue the storyline of Uncle Howdy on WWE television to honor and continue the legacy of Bray Wyatt. The Stamford-based promotion might actually do that in order to cherish everything that the former Wyatt Family leader has left behind.

Expand Tweet

The character of Howdy is seemingly played by Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, and therefore his continuing his late brother's memories will be a heartfelt gesture. Moreover, it will take the fans on an emotional ride and give them moments to remember him every week on the show.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion actually does that to commemorate the rich legacy Bray Wyatt has left in this industry.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE