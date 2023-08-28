The wrestling community is in total shock at the news of Bray Wyatt's untimely passing. Just hours after hearing the news that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk had passed away, the wrestling world was brought to its knees when Triple H issued a statement that Bray Wyatt had also passed.

At only 36 years, Wyatt was entirely too young to be leaving this earth. In fact, he was rumored to be returning soon after being out of action, suffering for months with what was only described as a "life-threatening illness." Bray was scheduled to begin a feud with Bobby Lashley before he was forced to take time off earlier in the year.

Throughout his career, Bray gave fans plenty of epic moments that will be remembered forever. He captured the WWE Championship once, and the Universal title twice, along with two tag team title reigns. He was involved in some of the greatest matches of his era, but some of his best work was not talked about too much. Here is our list of 5 underrated Bray Wyatt matches that every WWE fan must watch.

#5 - 2015 WWE Battleground: Bray Wyatt defeats Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt takes down the future Tribal Chief.

Leading into the 2015 Battleground event, Roman Reigns was on the verge of a meteoric rise to main event status. However, he would need to get past The Eater of Worlds before he could move any further up the ladder.

As the Roman vs. Bray feud progressed, there was some dissension within the Wyatt Family between Luke Harper and Bray. However, this match would prove to somewhat repair their relationship as Harper would be the key component to Bray's victory.

This match was a brutal back-and-forth brawl that lasted nearly half an hour. It was an incredible roller coaster ride that kept the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats the entire match. In the end, Bray would capitalize on the assistance from a hooded Luke Harper as he planted Roman Reigns with Sister Abigail for the 1-2-3.

#4 - Ultimate Deletion: Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy

Bray Wyatt enters the Hardy Compound.

In early 2018, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt began a feud that would eventually result in the two WWE Superstars becoming allies and forming a tag team that would go on to become tag team champions. But first, there was an incredible rivalry that would culminate at the Hardy Compound.

On the March 19, 2018, episode of RAW, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy embarked on a cinematic adventure unlike anything fans had ever seen before. On a foggy North Carolina night, Bray entered the Hardy Compound gates to begin the Ultimate Deletion match. This match featured a mixture of in-ring brawling, combined with aspects of a comedic-thriller short film.

After the two stars successfully told a compelling story in this contest, Matt Hardy successfully defeated Bray Wyatt by tossing him into the Lake of Deletion. Shortly after this match, a reborn Bray would join forces with his once bitter rival and the two would become "The Deleters of Worlds."

#3 - Daniel Bryan betrays Bray Wyatt: RAW 1/13/2014

Bray Wyatt taunts Daniel Bryan.

In late 2013, The Wyatt Family made life miserable for Daniel Bryan. Bryan was tormented week after week by Bray and his henchmen, to the point where Daniel would eventually give in and seemingly say "if I can't beat them, I might as well join them."

During his brief run with The Wyatt's, Bryan was known as "Daniel Wyatt." Daniel appeared to be in some sort of a trance during this time and he was treated like the stepchild of The Wyatt Family. But, things would change drastically when Daniel finally decided he had enough.

Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan faced off against The Usos on the January 13, 2014 edition of RAW, inside a steel cage. As the match began, Daniel seemed a bit off. This would make sense as Bryan turned on Bray mid-match and destroyed his former leader. This would conclude a fascinating alliance between Bray and Daniel.

#2 - Firefly Funhouse Match The Fiend vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Bray takes us on a wild trip back in time.

In 2019, The Fiend was introduced to the wrestling world as a monstrous version of Bray Wyatt's normal character. The Fiend established himself as a villain after shockingly attacking multiple WWE legends such as Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, and Kane.

During an episode of Smackdown, The Fiend confronted John Cena and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36. Bray and Cena had previously met at WrestleMania 30, where Cena defeated Wyatt in singles competition in front of 75,000 members of the WWE Universe.

The Firefly Funhouse Match was more than a match, it was an experience. This match played on fan's nostalgia for previous eras of wrestling and explored Bray's and Cena's memories from their wrestling past. Among other things, the match invoked the nWo and the blue cage that was a staple of the WWE in the 80's and 90's. In the end, The Fiend defeated Cena, claiming his first WrestleMania victory.

#1 - The Beginning of The Era of Wyatt: Bray Wyatt vs. Kane in a Ring of Fire at SummerSlam

The Wyatt Family story began with Kane as their first victim.

As Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family prepared to leave NXT for the main roster, Bray delivered one of his greatest promos as he told the fans "Today we say goodbye to NXT...for now. But if you need me, I ain't hard to find. All you gotta do is go look up in the sky and follow the buzzards."

WWE began airing mysterious, backwoods, swampish vignettes to promote the upcoming main roster debut of The Wyatt Family. Finally, Wyatt, Harper, and Rowan debuted on the July 8, 2013 episode of RAW as they viciously attacked Kane. Week after week they would attack random WWE Superstars, all while focusing on Kane and telling him to "follow the buzzards." Kane would eventually issue a challenge to face Bray at SummerSlam.

It's worth noting that Bray's wife, JoJo, opened SummerSlam by singing the National Anthem. The first match featured Wyatt and Kane in the ring, surrounded by an apparatus that shot flames up, all around the ring, throughout the match. In the end, Harper and Rowan interfered which cost Kane the match. This was a different match, yet intriguing and special. Special because it was Bray Wyatt's main roster introduction to the world...the whole world.

What is your favourite Bray Wyatt match? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE