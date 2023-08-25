Bray Wyatt, a creative genius: 5 unique matches he wrestled in during his WWE career

The wrestling world lost one of its greatest minds recently, Bray Wyatt. The Eater of World's years in the business showed that he is not only a talented in-ring performer but also a creative genius in elevating his character.

The former Universal is remembered by the many faces he wore while in WWE. He began his career as Nexus' Husky Harris, then the ringleader of The Wyatt Family, The Fiend, and, finally, himself alongside Uncle Howdy. However, his creativity did not stop there.

Expand Tweet

For this list, we will look at five unique match setups that Bray Wyatt competed in.

#5. Pitch Black Match (Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight)

Bray Wyatt's final live television WWE match occurred at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He defeated LA Knight in the company's first-ever Pitch Black match. Although the bout received mixed reviews, it was still a unique sight.

Both stars wore glow-in-the-dark gear, and Wyatt's illuminated painted face and red eyes brought an even more creepy atmosphere to the match. The ring ropes were also painted to glow, and only a few spotlights were used.

Wyatt won the match, but the action did not stop there. Both stars went outside the ring, and Uncle Howdy appeared on a raised platform, delivering an elbow drop onto Knight. All the while, the Firefly Fun House characters watched them.

#4. Firefly Inferno Match (Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton)

One star that Bray was able to share his creativity with the most is Randy Orton, which is why this won't be his only appearance on the list. Both stars have a long history with each other, and it showed during this match.

One of the most interesting points of the match was also the most dangerous. The end of the bout saw The Viper win after pouring gasoline on The Fiend and lighting him on fire. Due to fans not being in attendance due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they could pull this off safely with camera cuts, edits, and personnel standing by.

#3. Firefly Fun House (Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena)

The Eater of Worlds once again delivered a cinematic and creative match due to no fans attending WrestleMania 36. At the event, he had a Firefly Funhouse with John Cena.

The Firefly Fun House match was like a weird trip down memory lane for The Cenation Leader. He was teleported to the Firefly Fun House as his past self as Bray Wyatt's way of showing John's "flaws." The bout was a unique and entertaining match, and it's only fitting that Wyatt won.

#2. House of Horrors (Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton)

Bray faced Randy Orton at Payback 2017 in a House of Horrors match. This came after The Viper won the WWE World Championship from his rival on WrestleMania 33 months prior.

The bout began as a cinematic match where Randy was placed in a "haunted house." That's where both stars initially fought, inside a house decorated with eerie items and dolls hanging from the ceiling.

Their bout continued in front of the fans inside the ring, but it was interrupted by Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers. The interruption aided Bray to win the match.

#1. Ring of Fire (Bray Wyatt vs. Kane)

Wyatt is known to portray terrifying and demonic-like characters in most of his WWE run. However, he had to solidify this image by facing the devil's favorite demon, Kane.

The Eater of Worlds competed in his first "creative" match with the Hall of Famer at SummerSlam 2013. The ending of the match showed that Kane was only inches away from victory, but The Wyatt Family prevented this.

Erick Rowan and Brodie Lee (AKA Luke Harper) appeared and put the Hall of Famer on fire, and Bray performed a Sister Abigail to win the match. Wyatt later watched as Brodie and Rowan continued to attack Kane.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?