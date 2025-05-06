WWE to reunite a major faction after 9 years? Potential explored

Thanks to recent developments, there is a possibility that WWE could reunite a major faction after nine years. The Stamford-based promotion made headlines during the WrestleMania 41 weekend for various reasons, including the acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

The historical announcement was made on Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday, and fans have been buzzing about what this partnership will look like. Although the deal will be finalized later this year, the first co-branded show, Worlds Collide, has already been announced.

One of AAA’s top stars is Alberto El Patron, known to WWE fans as Alberto Del Rio, who is currently the AAA Mega Champion. With WWE taking over AAA, there is a chance Del Rio could return to his old stomping ground. If he does, it could pave the way for the reunion of the League of Nations, a group that included Sheamus, Rusev, Wade Barrett, and Del Rio.

The League of Nations was formed on November 30, 2015, during an episode of RAW, when Rusev, Del Rio, and Barrett crashed Roman Reigns’ title match against Sheamus. The group had a short-lived run, mostly tied to Reigns. While the stable arguably did not live up to its full potential, things could look very different under the leadership of Triple H, provided that the stable reunites.

While it is certainly possible, this scenario is purely speculative as of this writing. There are no confirmed reports of Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE or the company reuniting the League of Nations for the first time since April 2016.

What are the other members of the League of Nations up to in WWE?

Rusev

After departing the Tony Khan-led All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, Rusev recently made his return to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Bulgarian Brute competed in his first match after returning on this week's RAW, where he defeated Otis.

After the match, Rusev continued punishing Otis as he locked in The Accolade until he was forced to let go by WWE officials. The former United States Champion looks unstoppable as he vows to "fix" his peers.

Sheamus

After being omitted from WrestleMania, Sheamus made his return on this week's RAW by defeating Austin Theory in a singles match. The Celtic Warrior hit his coveted Brogue Kick to pick up the win. It will be interesting to see which direction Sheamus' comeback takes.

Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett sits at the commentary desk alongside Joe Tessitore on SmackDown. While Barrett has been absent from in-ring competition for a while, he has stated that he may lace up his wrestling boots when the time is right.

While the possibility is there, fans will have to wait and see if the League of Nations actually makes its return.

