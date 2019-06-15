×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/ROH News: Top Female wrestler heaps praise on Becky Lynch

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
133   //    15 Jun 2019, 08:04 IST

Klein showered praise on the current RAW Women's champion Becky Lynch
Klein showered praise on the current RAW Women's champion Becky Lynch

What's the story

Kelly Klein, who is pound for pound one of the best women's wrestlers on the Ring Of Honor roster, had some interesting words to share regarding current RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

In case you didn't know...

The history and/or past between ROH's Kelly Klein and WWE's Becky Lynch is unknown, outside of the snippet of information released by Klein in the tweet below.

Nevertheless, we can clearly see the level of respect and praise from the ROH Women of Honor World Champion towards The Man.

Becky Lynch had a sensational 2018 and is looking to continue that momentum into the second half of 2019.

The heart of the matter

Kelly Klein was very vocal on her opinion of WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. Some of the fans and critics have referred The Man as already becoming one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.

Klein posted a tweet in regards to these claims and spoke highly of Becky Lynch. She referred to The Man as being anything but kind in her interaction with Becky in the past. Kelly wasn't shy in letting the wrestling world know how she felt about the current RAW Women's Champion and on her dominance in the women's wrestling scene.

What's next

Kelly Klein will be competing at ROH's "Best in the World" pay-per-view event on June 28th from Baltimore, MD. Becky Lynch will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23rd from Tacoma, WA.

Do you think that Becky Lynch is indeed the GOAT? Let us know in the comments section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

Tags:
Ring of Honor Becky Lynch Ring Of Honor Roster Ring of Honor Champions WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Advertisement
Pro Wrestling News: WWE Hall of Famer comments on backstage incident with ROH fan
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Enzo Amore and Big Cass on Ric Flair, and a special WrestleMania phenomenon
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares Becky Lynch to WWE Hall of Famer
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax opens up on punching Becky Lynch, consequences of her actions
RELATED STORY
ROH News: Backstage details on Enzo Amore and Big Cass 'invasion' revealed by ROH star
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Becky Lynch goes too far on social media, and 3 reasons she does not
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Superstar destroys Becky Lynch on social media
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch is the #1 merch seller in WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Becky Lynch might soon lose her momentum
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Real reason why Becky Lynch is the 2nd most mentioned female athlete on Twitter
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us