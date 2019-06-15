WWE/ROH News: Top Female wrestler heaps praise on Becky Lynch

Klein showered praise on the current RAW Women's champion Becky Lynch

What's the story

Kelly Klein, who is pound for pound one of the best women's wrestlers on the Ring Of Honor roster, had some interesting words to share regarding current RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

In case you didn't know...

The history and/or past between ROH's Kelly Klein and WWE's Becky Lynch is unknown, outside of the snippet of information released by Klein in the tweet below.

Nevertheless, we can clearly see the level of respect and praise from the ROH Women of Honor World Champion towards The Man.

Becky Lynch had a sensational 2018 and is looking to continue that momentum into the second half of 2019.

The heart of the matter

Kelly Klein was very vocal on her opinion of WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch. Some of the fans and critics have referred The Man as already becoming one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.

Klein posted a tweet in regards to these claims and spoke highly of Becky Lynch. She referred to The Man as being anything but kind in her interaction with Becky in the past. Kelly wasn't shy in letting the wrestling world know how she felt about the current RAW Women's Champion and on her dominance in the women's wrestling scene.

Someone tweeted reasons why #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE is the #GOAT ...passion, drive, promos...



Let me tell you what *I* think.



When we met, she had a contract with the biggest company. I was an unknown extra.



She was never anything but kind.



Put that on the TOP of your list.😉 pic.twitter.com/ECclL8fl6v — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) June 13, 2019

What's next

Kelly Klein will be competing at ROH's "Best in the World" pay-per-view event on June 28th from Baltimore, MD. Becky Lynch will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23rd from Tacoma, WA.

