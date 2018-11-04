WWE/ROH Rumor: Bullet Club member rejects Ring of Honor deal

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 686 // 04 Nov 2018, 09:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adam Page joins The Elite in declining ROH offer

What's the story?

Over recent months, even after the success of All In, rumours have run rampant in regards to The Elite possibly jumping to the WWE. And with Adam "Hangman" Page recently turning down an offer from Ring of Honor, there could be something to that speculation.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Page began his ROH career back in 2011, signing with the company when he was only 19. Since then, the Hangman has built himself up as one of the biggest stars in the indies and ROH.

Recently, multiple members of The Elite have announced their intentions to become free agents as a group in 2019. In one interview, Cody Rhodes seemed to hint at the possibility of The Young Bucks, Adam Page, and himself heading to the WWE in January.

Though Cody would address this statement, later on, revealing that he and the rest of The Elite have their eyes set on All In 2, that initial comment has the wrestling world spinning, trying to figure out the stable's next move.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Adam Page recently turned down a new contract offer from Ring of Honor. Last month, it was also revealed that Page turned down an offer from the WWE, stating that he wanted the company to make an offer for all of The Elite, and would not break away from the group.

The group has remained steadfast in their stance when it comes to taking the show on the road as a whole.

What's next?

While Page turned down the WWE back in October, it's possible that we could see he and The Elite show up later on this year. The group has been one of the most successful stables in professional wrestling in the past few years and managed to separate themselves from the Bullet Club shadow thanks to the Being The Elite series.

If the WWE is looking to take advantage of The Elite's incredible merch sales, they'll have to play ball and bring every member on board.