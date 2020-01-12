10 favourites to win the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match

2019 Royal Rumble

With the year of 2019 just wrapping up and 2020 starting up, it is time to look towards The Road to WrestleMania and the first PPV of the new decade, and that is the Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting shows in WWE's calendar because of its unpredictability.

With 30 entrants, everything is up in the air. Superstars of the past, present, and future could surprise everyone by entering the match. Also, it is such an important match yet no one has a clue as to who is going to win.

This year, the Royal Rumble is going to consist of Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have already declared entry into the event, and for good reason. The winner will get to challenge for a world championship and will get the main event slot at WrestleMania 36.

Right now, it seems like the field is wide open, and it is anybody's for the taking. However, barring a surprise CM Punk returns to the ring, there are only 10 Superstars that could realistically win the Royal Rumble. So, let's take a look at all of the favorites to win the match.

#10 John Morrison

John Morrison

CM Punk may not be making his return to a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble, but John Morrison the returning John Morrison will likely compete in the match. After being away from the company for over eight years, WWE announced that Morrison has re-signed with the company and will have his first match since returning next week against Big E on SmackDown.

The former Intercontinental champion and Slammy winner has appeared on WWE's The Bump as a guest and has just made his return on SmackDown alongside The Miz on Miz TV.

In his time away, Morrison built himself into a bonafide star by carrying multiple pro wrestling companies on his back, starring in movies, and appearing on reality TV shows. Now he is back to help out his old friend, even if it is an unpopular decision in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Since Morrison was doing so well outside WWE, one would have to imagine that he came back to be nothing less than a top star, and there would be no better way to cement his status at the top than by having him shock the world and win the Royal Rumble.

On SmackDown, Morrison is currently by The Miz's side, which means that he could eventually be involved in this ongoing feud between The Fiend and The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

After defeating and "changing" The Miz at TLC, Morrison could look for revenge, and The Fiend could face The Shaman Of Sexy, the Royal Rumble Winner, in a WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

