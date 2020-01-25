WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 10 Surprise entrants we would love to see in the Men's Rumble match

Could Goldberg be Next?

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble comes to us this Sunday and as of this writing, there are still a few spots left to fill in the men's match.

The Royal Rumble match is still probably the most exciting bout to watch every year and what keeps it entertaining is to see who will make their way to the ring next.

It is always exciting to countdown from 10 and see who it is. And I think many have no problem in admitting that quite often the highlight of the entire night is the previously unadvertised entries that range from an NXT Superstar to a WWE Legend. So who else other than the active WWE main roster could enter? Someone from NXT? NXT UK? 205 Live? Perhaps someone will make their return from an injury in the match or maybe even a new Superstar making his or her debut, or even the return of a legend from the past!

With just a few entries remaining, here are 10 Superstars who I think fans would love to see fill up some of the remaining spots.

#10 Goldberg

Whos's Next!... To enter

To be honest I'm not too sure what kind of reaction a Rumble appearance from Goldberg would get from the WWE Universe. If I had to guess, I would say a mixed one.

Everyone was behind Goldberg when he first returned in 2016, however, his reception soon dwindled to a mixed one, due to his matches all being booked the same. I think most people, including Goldberg himself, probably thought he was finished after his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, but those plans changed last Summer when he returned for his 'dream match' with The Undertaker.

After the disaster that was, many thought we had seen the last of him for a while but he would return once more, this time to take The Miz's place for a SummerSlam match with Dolph Ziggler.

And this is exactly why I would love to see Goldberg appear in the Royal Rumble. During Miz's introduction speech for bringing out Goldberg, he said he was to have many SummerSlams in his career, while the Superstar he was introducing may not have many left.

We don't know for sure when Goldberg will step into the ring for the final time, so I think it would be cool to get one last Royal Rumble appearance from him.

