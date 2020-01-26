WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 10 Surprise entrants we would love to see in the Women's Rumble match

Some big returns

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is upon us and the third Women's Royal Rumble Match is set to take place this Sunday. While the Men's Royal Rumble Match has currently filled up over twenty spots, the women's only has a few confirmed entrants as of this article.

WWE currently has just under thirty women's Superstars on the main roster, although Women's Champions, Becky Lynch and Bayley, are not allowed to enter, and challengers Asuka and Lacey Evans may likely be kept out of the match also, should they lose.

When you take out women's Superstars who are currently injured and inactive for other reasons, it leaves less than twenty main roster superstars who can enter the 30 woman match.

So this obviously means we are likely to be in the region of possibly ten surprise entrants. So be it from NXT, NX UK or a surprise cameo from a Superstar from the past, here are ten surprise entries that we may see happen.

#10 Alundra Blayze

Trail Blazer

Alundra Blayze is one of the greatest women's performers of all-time. A former multi-time Women's Champion, WWE 24/7 Champion and WCW Cruiserweight Champion, she certainly earned her place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ever since her induction, WWE has not been shy in using her as she has appeared on several WWE Network specials, including her own edition of WWE 24, and even competed in her first match in 18 years at the WWE Evolution event in a battle royal.

I think a lot of fans would really like to see Blayze make a Rumble appearance, as she still looks great for her age and as seen at WWE Evolution, is not in very bad physical shape at all.

I think she would get a great response from the live crowd and provide a cool moment or two in the ring with the women's wrestlers of today.

