WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Betrayals that could happen- Tag team to split up, Faction to end?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 20, 2020

Could we possibly see the premature end of this faction?

The concept of betrayal is not alien to anyone who watches television and should be familiar to wrestling fans, in particular, because of just how common it is. And honestly, even the most seasoned pro-wrestling fan can be delighted or outraged when a betrayal angle occurs.

Betrayals are almost certainly par for the course with regard to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view considering the nature of the matches. While teamwork may last for a certain period of time, one must remember that it's always every man or woman for himself/herself, for the chance to etch his or her name in history.

So, with that said, here are 5 shocking betrayals that could transpire at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts below, ladies and gentlemen.

Even if you think the betrayals I've mentioned are unlikely, please take a moment and let me know!

#5 Sonya Deville eliminates Mandy Rose

Always there to help me when I’m down. I feel like I’m always falling for you!! ☺️ @otiswwe @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/upF69mVrD4 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) January 18, 2020

We may have already seen a spot from the Royal Rumble and not even realized it thus far. What if, Sonya Deville, who's clearly upset at how much attention Mandy Rose has been paying to Otis is the one who ends up eliminating her best friend? But when this betrayal happens, Otis is at ringside to catch his lady love and win her affections.

I have no idea where this storyline is leading, considering that Heavy Machinery is a tag team and Tucker has been almost forgotten in this whole saga, but one thing that's for sure is that there is a rift being teased between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at the moment. And Sonya Deville is a very likely candidate to eliminate Mandy Rose during the course of the Royal Rumble match, from the way things have lined up!

