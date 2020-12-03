WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 interesting match-ups that could happen

The 2021 Royal Rumble is set to take over Tropicana Fields in just over a month's time, and it will kick start the Road to WrestleMania 37. Before WWE begin planning their first pay-per-view of 2021, the final show for 2020, TLC, will take place on December 20th and could have some impact on what will happen at Royal Rumble on January 31st.

There are several feuds that are happening at present that could flow over into Royal Rumble, but there are others that will end at TLC so that WWE's top stars can focus on new feuds in the new year.

At present, there are several matches that have been teased for the first show of 2021, and here are five that could happen at Royal Rumble.

#5. Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the United States Championship could take place at Royal Rumble

While this match has only recently begun building, it's likely that WWE could give these Bobby Lashley and Riddle a lengthy story since both men have an MMA background.

It's likely that Riddle will come out on top at TLC, and then the former Champion will be looking to cash in his re-match at Royal Rumble. The Hurt Business could help Lashley retain, so there is a rematch where they are banned from ringside next year.

Lashley has been looking for a challenge for the United States Championship in recent months and could finally meet his match in the form of Riddle. This feud could be one worth watching heading into 2021.

It's unclear what part The Hurt Business will play a role in this feud since Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are currently feuding with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the RAW Tag Team Championship.