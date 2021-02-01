WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Interesting stats that were created 

The annual Royal Rumble match has been heavily dominated by statistics over the past three decades since the company makes it clear that there are certain numbers in the match that are more successful than others ahead of the event.

There are also many stats and records inside the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches that are held by certain superstars. Every year new records are made and the WWE Universe struggle to keep track of the stars who have the elimination record, who have lasted the longest or the shortest amount of time, and who they believe is the Ironman or woman of the match.

Statistics are without a doubt most important at this time of year and, once again, last night saw several records broken and some interesting statistics created.

The following article looks at just five interesting statistics that every fan needs to know coming out of the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

#5. Shayna Baszler now holds the overall Women's Elimination record in The Royal Rumble

.@QoSBaszler is the first Woman Superstar to eliminate 10 Superstars in #RoyalRumble matches.



The second to do it is @MsCharlotteWWE. Both reached double digits within minutes of each other in tonight's match. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) February 1, 2021

Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair made quite the impression at last year's Royal Rumble when the two women were able to eliminate eight women each to set a new record for a solo match.

Whilst neither woman was able to top that this year, since Rhea Ripley eliminated the most women in the match with seven, Baszler was able to take over Charlotte Flair's record.

The Queen managed nine eliminations overall from her previous Royal Rumble matches and was able to hit ten quite quickly following her entrance into last night's match. Despite that, Shayna Baszler was able to eliminate six women and take her overall total to 14, whilst Flair remains on 10.

Nia Jax was able to eliminate four women as part of last night's show to take her overall total to 11.

Bianca Belair eliminated four women as part of last night's match which means that her new total sits at 12 from two Royal Rumble matches. The EST of NXT went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, so it's easy to imagine that she's not too worried that The Queen of Spades has taken the elimination record by just two.