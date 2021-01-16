WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 matches that could be added to the PPV

With about two weeks left until Royal Rumble, there are quite a few matches WWE could add to the card.

So far, four matches have been announced for the first pay-per-view of the year. Aside from the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens have been confirmed. Expect a couple more matches to join them in the coming week or two.

Several matches have been teased for Royal Rumble, most of which are for titles. Some of them may happen on RAW or SmackDown, but we could see quite a few Championship rematches at the Rumble. A lot of feuds will be coming to a close by the end of January.

With that being said, here are five matches that could be added to WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

#5 Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Royal Rumble

"Tell your girl she can have her title match...as long as I can have YOU in a match first!" 👀#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/GIj7DFm2Sz — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2021

Following the events of this week's SmackDown, this match could be confirmed for the Royal Rumble at any time. Sasha Banks granted Carmella a second opportunity at her SmackDown Women's Championship, provided she gets a one-on-one match with Reginald next week.

It would be entertaining to see Banks take out Carmella's sommelier en route to a second title defense against The Untouchable One. The in-ring chemistry between the two women has proven to be pretty good, as is the case with almost every Superstar and The Legit Boss.

Banks defeated Carmella in a terrific outing at TLC - possibly the best match of the latter's career. If their match at Royal Rumble goes similarly, it will be a fun watch. Hopefully, they are afforded a decent spot on the card instead of being put directly after the Women's Rumble like last year's SmackDown Women's title match.

However, the result wouldn't really leave much doubt. Sasha Banks is likely to walk into WrestleMania as the SmackDown Women's Champion, with bigger and better things likely to come. It is great to see her get a chance to run with the title on the WWE main roster.