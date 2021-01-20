WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Top 5 Potential favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match

The Men's Royal Rumble Match has three decades of history behind it. But the female version of the 30-person battle royal has only existed for three years. In these three matches, WWE decided to pick experienced, established superstars as the winners of the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The situation is a little different this time. Asuka, the winner from 2018, is the reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion. Becky Lynch, the 2019 Royal Rumble Winner, is currently on maternity leave. Plus, Sasha Banks, one of the most established stars on the roster, is enjoying her first reign as the WWE Smackdown's Women Champion.

Of course, Charlotte Flair, last year's winner, is always at the forefront. She will compete in the Royal Rumble this year. But it seems unlikely that WWE would have her win the match again.

As a result, the field is wide open for the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2021. There are a number of female superstars who will enter the Royal Rumble event with a legitimate chance of winning the women's battle royal.

WWE loves to have "The Queen" in the women's title picture, and Lynch is expected to make a return to the WWE at some point. So a victory by either of these stars can never be ruled out. But there are a few performers who should be considered as the favorites to win the match.

Here are the top five women who are the most likely contenders to win the Royal Rumble Match.

#5 Bayley could win the Women's Royal Rumble Match

A WrestleMania match between Bayley and Sasha Banks has been long rumored.

After "The Role Model" spent almost two years at the top of SmackDown's women's division, Bayley has taken a backseat in recent months. Since she lost the Smackdown's Women Championship to Sasha Banks, Bayley has been relegated to non-title storylines.

But given her stature as one of the most reliable female performers on the roster, WWE can easily give the Royal Rumble win to Bayley. She's the first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, but she still hasn't accomplished this legendary feat.

Banks is still the Smackdown's Women Champion, and she's widely expected to keep the belt on the road to WrestleMania 37. For this reason, WWE might opt to reignite the heated rivalry between the former Golden Role Models.

A match between the friends-turned-enemies at WrestleMania has been rumored for three years now. "The Showcase of the Immortals" right around the corner, so it won't be a surprise if WWE decides to go with Bayley. The former champion could win the Women's Rumble Match and challenge Banks for the title in April.