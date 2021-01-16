WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 reasons why Kevin Owens replaced Adam Pearce against Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens is once again facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. This time, it will be at the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV as KO replaced an "injured" Adam Pearce.

While Pearce's No.1 contender spot was a big surprise, he was expected to be replaced at some point or the other. Kevin Owens just wasn't the name that fans were expecting.

Here are a few reasons why Owens took Adam Pearce's spot at the 2021 Royal Rumble Universal title match against Roman Reigns.

#5 To finish up the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens feud

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at TLC

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have only been feuding for all of December, and have resumed their rivalry in January. It wasn't a prolonged feud, but one that has an unfortunately predictable outcome.

It isn't necessarily a bad thing, since most WWE fans would agree that Roman Reigns is more deserving of a Universal title reign now than Kevin Owens is. This has also been The Tribal Chief's longest World Championship reign yet.

So far, they've had a TLC match and one inside a Steel Cage on the Christmas Special edition of SmackDown. Their third encounter will also have a stipulation - being a Last Man Standing match.

It should be a fun one to watch, and it's actually the second year in a row where Roman Reigns will be having a stipulation Match at the Royal Rumble PPV. Last year, it was a 'Falls Count Anywhere' against King Corbin.

WWE's decision to go with Kevin Owens again was likely because they wanted to close the rivalry completely - which is ultimately expected to end with Roman Reigns getting his hand raised.

However, the steel cage match didn't seem like a suitable ending to their rivalry. A Last Man Standing Match, however, may do just that.