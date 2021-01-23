WWE Royal Rumble 2021- 5 Surprises that could happen- Current Champion wins the Men's Rumble match, Ultimate heel turn, Major return

The Royal Rumble is considered the second biggest pay-per-view of the year, but to many fans, it is even more exciting than WrestleMania.

The sheer thrill of not knowing who's going to be a part of the Royal Rumble match plays a huge part in this. This year's lineup, even beyond the two Rumble matches seems pretty loaded and stacked from top to bottom.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Be sure to let us know if you would like to see these surprises unfold, or if you'd rather not.

#5 Drew McIntyre wins the WWE Royal Rumble match after The Miz cashes in, earlier during the course of the night

Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre could happen to kick off Royal Rumble 2021, where to the surprise of nobody Drew McIntyre defeats Goldberg. But a match against Goldberg is no easy feat, and Drew McIntyre could be bruised and battered from multiple spears. Maybe he chooses to catch his breath on the mat, which is where The Miz chooses to come in and crash the party.

.@DMcIntyreWWE might be out of action following a positive #COVID19 test, but the #WWE Champion is still scheduled to defend his title against @Goldberg at the Royal Rumble.https://t.co/vNusVYPVNq — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 12, 2021

With The Miz becoming the brand new WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre is pushed to the back of the line once again. And so, he takes out one of the heels slated to enter the Royal Rumble match and wins the whole thing, in a massive twist. And when he wins the match, he tells The Miz that he will be coming for the title at WrestleMania.

As unlikely as this twist is, can you think of any other individuals who could realistically win the Royal Rumble match? Big E is a good shout but he is the Intercontinental Champion and it doesn't seem like he will be dropping the title anytime soon.