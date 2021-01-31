WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Ranking the build-up to every match

The 34th WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place this weekend (January 31st) in the WWE ThunderDome. The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated WWE pay-per-views of the year, with fans speculating over what will go down at the event months in advance.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble, a handful of WWE titles are on the line, including the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the WWE Championship.

The biggest draws of the night, however, are the 30 man, and the 30 women elimination matches. The Royal Rumble matches have seen some big shocks and surprises over the years, and the 2021 event may be no exception to the rule.

Here is the build-up to every match at the 2021 Royal Rumble, ranked.

#6 Royal Rumble build-up: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, Asuka and Charlotte Flair (c) vs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

The women's tag division of WWE is in somewhat of a strange place right now. Towards the end of 2020, multiple tag teams split, including Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, The Golden Role Models and The IIconics, who all called it a day for varying reasons.

Given that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships haven't been on Asuka and Charlotte Flair for too long, fans haven't got to see too much of their dynamic as a tag team, especially as they have only been teamed up since December.

Both Charlotte Flair and Asuka seem preoccupied with their storylines as singles stars - Flair has been feuding with Lacey Evans over her father, Ric Flair, and Asuka has been defending the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss and her ever-shifting personas.

In WWE, the women's tag team division has seemed like an afterthought in comparison to the other action that is currently going down. The title defence was announced by WWE following the go-home edition of RAW, so there hasn't been much chance to build hype for this match on television either.