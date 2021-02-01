WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Who made the most eliminations in the Men's Rumble match?

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 was a truly great show, with every match on the card delivering the goods. The event was capped off with a well-booked Men's Royal Rumble match that saw Edge coming up victorious. Entering at number one, the Rated-R Superstar put on an ironman performance in the bout and is heading to WrestleMania 37 to face the champion of his choice.

The match also featured the unexpected returns of Carlito and Christian. While the former stayed in the bout for hardly 8 minutes before being eliminated by Elias, Christian had a terrific showing as he featured in the final four, while accumulating a single elimination.

Speaking of eliminations, this was a somewhat strange Royal Rumble match, as it wasn't dominated by any single Superstar. Unlike other Rumble matches, where an individual star performer stands out with the most number of eliminations, this time around, the highest number of eliminations was jointly scored by two Superstars

Two Superstars made the most number of eliminations in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Main roster debutant Damian Priest and Intercontinental Champion Big E scored four eliminations each in this year's Rumble match. Among them both, Priest was the standout performer as he eliminated John Morrison, MITB contract holder The Miz, and most importantly, Kane - arguably the greatest Royal Rumble performer of all time. He was eventually thrown over the top rope by US Champion Bobby Lashley.

Damian Priest is in the #RoyalRumble match! I'm getting some early 90s HBK vibes from this gear pic.twitter.com/1wYFMUObWY — WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) February 1, 2021

On the other hand, Big E eliminated Sami Zayn and RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali on his own, The Hurricane, with help from Bobby Lashley, and Lashley himself, with help from Riddle, Daniel Bryan, and Christian. He was ultimately eliminated by Omos, who wasn't even a participant in the match.

With three eliminations, Seth Rollins was also in fine form as he first scored the vital elimination of Riddle and of one of the favorites to win the match, Daniel Bryan. Later, he also eliminated Christian, before being eliminated by The Rated-R Superstar. If this leads to a potential rivalry with Bryan, then fans are in for a treat.

Entering the Royal Rumble match at number 30, Braun Strowman expectedly ran amok on the other participants, eliminating Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Cesaro in quick succession. The eventual winner, Edge, eliminated him from the match.