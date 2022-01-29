WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show - 2 Major Returns, Unexpected Winners?

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 has finally arrived and the company has announced several blockbuster matches for the event.

Major stars like Big E, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens will participate in the Men's Rumble, while talented women like Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are set to battle it out in the Women's Rumble.

The WWE Championship will be defended in a dream match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Title against his former Shield brother, Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Big Time Becks will defend her RAW Women's Title against Doudrop and the GRIT Couple will face the IT Couple in a Mixed Tag Team match.

𝓚𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓮 @BeckySethFan Doing this before tomorrow, so here’s my Royal Rumble Predictions:



Brock Lesnar

Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins

Edge & Beth

Men’s Royal Rumble: AJ Styles, Big E or Kevin Owens

There are rumors of various returns, and this year there are possibilities of various forbidden-door entrants in the Rumble. Fans will watch out for their favorite stars to unexpectedly make an appearance at the event.

Without any further ado, here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

#5. Ronda Rousey returns to WWE Royal Rumble 2022

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



-

(via WOR) “I know that shes scheduled for Wrestlemania and I guess that its been reported that shes going to be at the Rumble which makes sense” Dave Meltzer on Ronda Rousey(via WOR) “I know that shes scheduled for Wrestlemania and I guess that its been reported that shes going to be at the Rumble which makes sense”- Dave Meltzer on Ronda Rousey(via WOR) https://t.co/WprG26l20A

Ronda Rousey was one of the biggest attractions the company had in 2019. However, fans haven't seen her on a WWE show in more than two years. Her last appearance was at WrestleMania 35 where she lost to 'The Man' Becky Lynch in a triple threat match alongside Charlotte Flair.

As per the latest reports from Dave Meltzer, the Baddest Woman on The Planet may return to win the Women's Rumble. She was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, seemingly training for an in-ring return.

Her rivalry with Becky Lynch was one of the greatest WWE feuds of all time, and the Royal Rumble is the perfect spot to rekindle it. She may return to finally reclaim the RAW Women's Title she never lost. Her appearance may come as the biggest surprise of the event to steal the show.

