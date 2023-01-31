WWE Royal Rumble 2023- 5 WWE Superstars who missed the show and what they could do next

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is in the history books. A memorable show with top-tier storytelling, the premium live event in the Alamodome saw a plethora of talent compete in two Rumble matches.

Mid-card mainstays like The Alpha Academy, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Omos, and Ricochet had the opportunity to entertain casual fans. Many of these WWE Superstars usually don't receive that many opportunities to compete at premium live events.

However, considering the wealth of talent in the WWE roster, several talented superstars were left out of the mix.

#5/4. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

For the last month, MVP has been on a mission to reunite The Hurt Business, which explains why he has pursued Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin and pulled some strings in the rehiring of Bobby Lashley. It remains to be seen if Omos also joins the faction, but The Nigerian Giant would be a valuable addition.

Considering their recent losses as a team on RAW, Alexander and Benjamin desperately need a change of fortunes, which could come in the form of a Hurt Business reunion. The perfect place to book such a reformation was in the Men's Rumble Match. Instead of Lashley single-handedly eliminating Brock Lesnar, he could have used some assistance from old friends.

This would have protected Lesnar and given a practical setting to initiate a full-fledged reunion. A Hurt Business comeback is only a matter of time away. Thus, the future looks quite bright for Alexander and Benjamin.

#3. Matt Riddle missed WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Thank you for all the support 🤙 I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support 🤙 https://t.co/2DC2zBskup

In early December, Matt Riddle was written off television due to a heinous assault from Solo Sikoa. The Wrestling Observer noted that Riddle was suspended for six weeks because he failed his drug test for the second time. WWE didn't make an official announcement on their site, but there was seemingly truth to the reports since Riddle hinted the same on social media.

Given that six weeks had elapsed, Riddle's suspension was complete. Hence, he should have participated in the Men's Rumble Match. However, it was understandable to have him miss the show because WWE and Riddle wouldn't want to rush with his recovery and risk a relapse or other dangerous repercussions.

The Original Bro could be expected back anytime, and when he does, expect him to resume his program with Sikoa and The Bloodline. Re-entering the United States Championship scene is also a viable option.

#2. Madcap Moss was initially advertised to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match

In the final hours leading up to WWE Royal Rumble 2023, more names were added to the 30-man melee. Madcap Moss was one of the additions, but he never appeared on the show.

It seemed like Moss was primed for a massive push in the upper mid-card following his back-to-back victories over former friend Baron Corbin. However, the SmackDown Superstar quickly lost steam and now struggles for screen time. Most recently, he was used to put over Karrion Kross.

The former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner doesn't have much going on for him. A trip down to NXT might be the best choice for him because the limited options on SmackDown have been exhausted.

#1 Rey Mysterio

One has to feel for Rey Mysterio. The masked legend's life has taken a significant downturn in the last seven months. From his son's betrayal, failed championship pursuits, and a miserable holiday season, Mysterio may be in the worst emotional and psychological state.

Despite the initial advertisement, his woes continued at the Rumble when he mysteriously didn't compete in the Men's Rumble. Dominik came out next wearing his father's mask, heralding that he had attacked the former WWE Champion. However, a last-minute injury prevented Mysterio from wrestling at the event.

The direction for The Master of the 619 seems clear. He is expected to battle Dominik at WrestleMania. It may be a singles or tag team affair based on Mysterio's preferences.

