WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Grading the build-up to every match

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is less than 48 hours away. This year's Rumble PLE heads to the Alamodome for the third time in its prestigious history. However, as the first under Triple H's regime, the event is shaping up to be one for the ages filled with several surprises.

In addition to two 30-person Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns will defend his Unified WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Bray Wyatt will have his first match since his return last October against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. Lastly, Alexa Bliss will look to pry the RAW Women's Championship away from Bianca Belair.

The Rumble will be the first Premium Live Event in over two months, giving WWE sufficient time to build towards a solid card. On that note, let's rank the build-up to every match on the card.

#5. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faces Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 seems overkill because they have already battled twice at the Rumble. However, the creative team has done a remarkable job of building drama and hype heading into the Alamodome for this match-up.

Sami Zayn has been the focal point of this rivalry. Zayn's close companionship with KO has conflicted with his loyalty as The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. It seemed as if the former IC Champion had firmly sided with the Samoan Family at Survivor Series: WarGames when he back-stabbed his former best friend.

However, the drama escalated once Zayn took the pinfall in a tag team match against John Cena and KO. Since the history books will state that Reigns' team lost, The Tribal Chief has been quite frustrated with The Honorary Uce because of his sky-high popularity.

Over the next few weeks, tensions escalated as the champion lashed out at the former NXT Champion and told him to get out of his locker room at one point. A mistrust of his true allegiances led to a Tribal Court on RAW is XXX, where Zayn was found not guilty "for now" after Jey Uso defended The Honorary Uce.

The storytelling couldn't be better, especially with the Tribal Court segment. Zayn will have a massive role to play come Saturday. Furthermore, KO has been built as a credible threat, and his odd relationship with The Honorary Uce could lead to an upset victory at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Grade: A

#4. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Alexa Bliss is more dangerous than ever before.

After Bray Wyatt disappeared and departed from WWE, Alexa Bliss lost a lot of steam and fell down the pecking order, becoming just another woman in the locker room. However, Bliss seems to have gained a newfound aggression that has dramatically changed her fortunes.

The beauty of the Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair rivalry is that it smoothly chronicles the descent of Bliss into a mad woman. Uncle Howdy is always lurking in the shadows when the former Women's Tag Team Champion is around, adding an extra layer of intrigue and uncertainty to the program.

At first, we only saw the Wyatt 6 logo flash on the screens when Bliss was around. Eventually, she started setting up opponents for Sister Abigail. The interview before their first clash in early January saw the challenger blast a vase through the champion's skull. Then, during their championship match, the 31-year-old RAW Superstar went unhinged and obliterated Belair upon seeing a fan wearing Uncle Howdy's mask.

From Howdy questioning Bliss' control over herself to the mysterious figure helping his new project attack Belair, Bray Wyatt's uncle has taken a liking to his nephew's former friend, trying to bring out her darker side again. We must also acknowledge the RAW Women's Champion's confusion and subtle fear of whatever is going on with her challenger, whom she once respected.

The only drawback is that The EST has looked a little weak compared to her current rival. Considering the size advantage, Belair shouldn't be too overwhelmed by her much smaller yet dangerous foe. As such, it wouldn't be a surprise if Bliss walked away with the RAW Women's Title at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Grade: B+

#3. Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will be the former's first match in nearly two years

At first, there were reservations about LA Knight being chosen as Bray Wyatt's first target upon return. However, fans couldn't have been more wrong. What started with a head-butt to Knight three months ago has metamorphosized into the most must-see program on SmackDown.

From mysterious backstage assaults to vicious slaps to ludicrous mimicry, this rivalry has seen it all. Much like Alexa Bliss in her pursuit of the RAW Women's Championship, we have witnessed the unearthing of Wyatt's more aggressive and satanic version, which he claimed to have killed. We also saw a throwback to the jovial puppet show host as The FireFly FunHouse returned.

Unlike his crazed obsession with Alexa Bliss, Uncle Howdy has played a double role here, which has added to the drama. He has assaulted and spooked Knight more than once, but Howdy also laid out his nephew with a shocking Sister Abigal a few weeks ago.

The Undertaker passing the torch to Bray Wyatt was the cherry on top of this cake. While Wyatt has been portrayed as a confused, menacing threat, his foe is determined to prove that he is a fearless top-tier talent. Their Mountain Dew Pitch Black at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 promises to be a memorable affair.

Grade: A

#2. The Women's Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley is the one to look out for.

The Royal Rumble match, with an element of surprise and uncertainty built into its core concept, sells itself. There is no need for proper storylines. That seems to be the ideology behind the build of the 2023 Women's Rumble.

Aside from building some clear favorites, WWE hasn't shown much interest in the thirty-woman melee. Rhea Ripley seems to be one to watch out for, as many fans claim she may have a career-defining performance in the Women's Rumble match. The Eradicator has been built as a menacing threat with no remorse in the male and female divisions, making her the Modern-Day Chyna.

WWE Superstars have randomly declared for the match-up, making it look like it's more of a right than a privilege. However, given the relatively thin female roster, it seems understandable. Last year, we had a focused veteran like Lita add some spice to the match with her inclusion.

Fortunately, Naomi, Asuka, and several legends are rumored to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Hence, there is much to be excited about heading into the Alamodome.

Grade: C+

#1 The Men's Royal Rumble Match is a can't miss

In contrast, the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match can potentially be the best we've ever seen. Watching undercard Superstars vie for a chance to compete in the match-up speaks volumes about the prestige of the melee. Akira Tozawa and Elias were seen making their case to Adam Pearce on RAW a couple of weeks ago.

Hence, unlike the Women's Rumble, competing in the thirty-man melee was portrayed as a privilege. Furthermore, WWE also held qualifying matches as Ricochet defeated Top Dolla to book his spot in the Rumble.

More importantly, the rumor mill is running hot for the Men's Rumble. Jay White is rumored to make an AJ Styles-esque debut. The Rock is an odds-on favorite to enter at number 30 and win the whole thing, and so is his arch-nemesis, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The only hiccup was the announcement of Cody Rhodes' inclusion in the match. It would've been better if WWE had kept it a surprise, but the higher-ups are "more than pleased" about the surprises they have lined up for the match.

Grade: B+

