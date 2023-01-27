The first of the Big Four, WWE Royal Rumble 2023, is on the horizon. Multiple blockbuster matches are scheduled for the extravaganza besides the usual Rumble matches. The Premium Live Event will emanate from the infamous Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28.

With a seating capacity of over 60,000, it will be the third time the Alamodome hosts the Royal Rumble. The Grand Arena was the platform for the 1997 and 2017 editions, where the signature over-the-top-rope match was won by Stone Cold Steve Austin and Randy Orton, respectively.

Similar to previous editions, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will have two unique 30-person battle royals to decide the next contender for the World Titles at WrestleMania Hollywood. A total of 15 participants have been confirmed for the Men's Royal Rumble Rumble. The Women’s Royal Rumble Match has a total of seven confirmed names.

Besides the action-packed multi-superstar showdown, three one-on-one matches are penciled in for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 match card. Two title bouts will occur at the event, along with a new gimmick match.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss - WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight - Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

Compared to the previous year’s edition, this year’s Royal Rumble has fewer matches on the card. This would prove beneficial; giving more time control in all the high-stakes matches on the card.

Predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Royal Rumble officially kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania, meaning that the future of some superstars is going to change forever. The Premium Live Event is the foundation for new rivalries, fueling old ones, so expect some wild action at the Alamodome.

Pinpointing a winner has been difficult for each of the matches. Here are our predictions for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Roman Reigns defeats Kevin Owens to retain his WWE Title - The Tribal Chief has solid backing to main event WrestleMania. Expect him to win but not without major hiccups due to Sami Zayn’s potential interference going not as planned.

Bianca Belair defeats Alexa Bliss to retain the RAW Women’s Championship - Uncle Howdy’s potential interference will lead to Bliss missing out on her title opportunity, although fueling her reunion story with Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt defeats LA Knight - Wyatt is making his in-ring return after two years, so expect him to pull out all the stops in the Pitch Black Match. Knight will lose, but not without gaining the admiration of fans.

Rhea Ripley wins the Women’s Royal Rumble - Thanks to help from The Judgment Day, Ripley will finally get that rematch against Bianca Belair she has been waiting for.

Cody Rhodes wins the Men’s Royal Rumble - Due to The Rock’s apparent absence, Rhodes is a huge favorite to face Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows.

Will the ending to Men’s Royal Rumble be that obvious though? That may not be the case if Randy Orton returns.

Do you agree with our predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2023? If not, comment your predictions below.

Here are 36 fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble:

