WWE Royal Rumble 2023: What is the reported main event instead of the Men's Rumble?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is only hours away. For the third time in its prestigious history, the Rumble PLE heads to the Alamodome in Texas. Excitement and anticipation are sky-high, as this will be the first edition under the fan-favorite creative regime of Triple H.

For most events, the Men's Rumble match closes the titular show. Five years ago, the inaugural thirty-woman melee was the main event. A decade ago, The Rock had a singles encounter in a WWE title showdown against CM Punk that closed the 2013 edition.

The initial feeling was that a surprise ending in the Men's Royal Rumble match would have ended the Alamodome show. Judging by the odds-on favorites to win the affair, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and The Rock, the evening would culminate on a feel-good note.

However, Xero News is now reporting a sudden change in the main event of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. According to the source, as of the latest updates, the Men's Rumble match will not close the show. Instead, it is now expected to open the Premium Live Event. Furthermore, it is also likely that these plans could change again at the last minute.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens is now expected to main event WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Xero News @NewsXero As of an Hour ago



The Mens Rumble down to Open now tomorrow



Ko/Roman down to Main event



This is likely to change again tomorrow



Will have a full update tomorrow afternoon uk time. As of an Hour ago The Mens Rumble down to Open now tomorrowKo/Roman down to Main eventThis is likely to change again tomorrow Will have a full update tomorrow afternoon uk time.

One of the most highly anticipated undercard matches of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Championship bout. Both superstars will look to recreate the same magic and brutality they did six years ago at the same venue. With its solid build and the whole Sami Zayn conundrum, the capacity for drama here is limitless, and thus, it does seem like a logical move.

The Honorary Uce is expected to play an essential role in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, so the controversy is almost inevitable. Furthermore, two weeks ago, Xero News reported that the company might be planning a bone-chilling, heart-racing face-off between Roman Reigns and The Rock. However, the report stated that this was due to occur during the Men's Rumble match.

Xero News @NewsXero There is talks of the mens rumble main eventing the Royal Rumble event.



Due to



Rock winning the Rumble & being confronted face to face by Roman Reigns and the usual point to the Mania logo, was being discussed at one point. There is talks of the mens rumble main eventing the Royal Rumble event.Due to Rock winning the Rumble & being confronted face to face by Roman Reigns and the usual point to the Mania logo, was being discussed at one point.

Thus, having Reigns defeat Owens only to be interrupted by The Great One is an understandable way to cap off the show. This would be markedly similar to the 2021 Money in the Bank ending when John Cena returned to stare down The Tribal Chief after he had defeated Edge.

With many surprises being kept close to the vest, no one knows precisely what will go down at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, making it much more of a must-see event.

