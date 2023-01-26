WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Which superstars hold some astonishing records at the event?

The stage is set and fans are preparing for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Although winning the match is definitely the end goal, some superstars found success in other areas of the match. This PLE holds some of the most exciting moments and impressive records set by the legends of the sport.

Ever since its creation in 1980s, the Royal Rumble match has been won by some of the most notable names in the sport. While some still aim to get at least one win, Stone Cold Steve Austin was able to come out victorious three times. The Texas Rattlesnake won the events in 1997, 1998, and 2001.

One of the most notable names in the sport, Kane, also holds two impressive records for the event. He has the most Royal Rumble appearances with 20, 18 as The Big Red Machine, one as Fake Diesel in 1997, and one as Isaac Yankem in 1996. Kane also holds the most cumulative eliminations with 46. Despite these records, he has never won a Rumble match.

It's no surprise that Brock Lesnar also has his own record for Royal Rumble. Aside from scoring multiple victories, The Beast also has a record for the most eliminations in a single WWE Royal Rumble match at 13, which occurred in 2020.

As for the event itself, the number 27 position has crowned the most winners. The likes of Big John Studd in 1989, Yokuzuna in 1993, Lex Luger and Bret Hart in 1994, and Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2001 all found success in this position.

The longest Royal Rumble match came from the 2002 edition, which was won by Triple H. The aforementioned Rumble match lasted 69 minutes and 22 seconds.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: When Randy Orton was seemingly close to setting his own record

It's still unclear if last year's Rumble winner Brock Lesnar will participate in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Still, his previous victory already marked his second, the first one occurring in 2003. However, other names were supposedly suggested to win in 2022.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Matt Riddle was the superstar who was heavily considered to win the match, alongside his RK-Bro partner Randy Orton before The Beast was picked. If that was the case, The Viper would've tied with Stone Cold for most wins in the Rumble match. His first win transpired in 2009, while the second in 2017.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Brock Lesnar now holds the record of winning a Royal Rumble match in the shortest time. Brock Lesnar now holds the record of winning a Royal Rumble match in the shortest time. https://t.co/NLxJoysfdK

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is just around the corner, and there's no doubt that some records might be made or even broken.

Do you think a record-setting or record-breaking event might occur at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on January 28? Share your thoughts below.

