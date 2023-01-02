Which star was reportedly selected to win WWE Royal Rumble 2022 ahead of Brock Lesnar?

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 saw Brock Lesnar shockingly win the 30-man match after a significant loss earlier that night. However, it looks like he wasn't always the first choice to come out as the victor.

Last year's Royal Rumble event featured a mega match between The Beast and Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. The latter successfully defeated the champion to claim the title, but the night didn't end there for Lesnar. In the main event, he entered at number 30 and eliminated Drew McIntyre to win the Rumble match. However, another top star was allegedly supposed to win the bout.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Matt Riddle was the front-runner to win the 2022 Men's WWE Royal Rumble before Lesnar was picked. Randy Orton was another strong candidate to clinch the victory, if not The Original Bro. However, the RK-Bro duo was unsuccessful in the contest.

Orton entered at number 29 and Riddle at 20, and they became two of the stars Lesnar eliminated to win the match.

Last year's event also featured unexpected entrants like Shane McMahon, Johnny Knoxville, and Bad Bunny.

Ronda Rousey was unhappy with her WWE Royal Rumble 2022 moment due to fan reaction

Several surprise returns occurred during the Women's Rumble Match. Some of them were Melina, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, The Bella Twins, and the eventual winner, Ronda Rousey. Despite winning the match, the SmackDown star didn't enjoy the moment due to the underwhelming fan response.

In an interview with former two-division UFC Champion Daniel Cormier on The DC Check-In, The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed her guard was up, and she wasn't able to enjoy her WWE Royal Rumble win.

"I was expecting boos. I came out with my guard up and I didn't get to enjoy that moment because I was expecting what I got on the way out. So when I came out and everyone popped, I just blocked them out, didn't let them in, and just went in, did my job and got out."

This year's WWE Royal Rumble is inching closer, and according to reports, numerous exciting matches and returns could occur at the January 28 event. Fans will have to wait and see if they actually materialize later this month.

