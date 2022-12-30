Is the 2023 Royal Rumble the next WWE PPV?

The next WWE PPV is one that fans are already quite familiar with, but it looks like we'll be treated to some special episodes for the company's developmental brand first.

Royal Rumble is just one of the "big four" events for WWE, alongside WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series. The January premium live event is usually one that fans anticipate the most due to its Battle Royal match, which over the years has featured various debuts and returns of superstars.

It is also considered to be the beginning of the build-up to WrestleMania in April. However, fans will be greeted with a different PPV for the new year.

The next WWE PPV is indeed the 2023 Royal Rumble, which will occur at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 28, 2023. However, NXT will first host a TV Special called NXT: New Year's Evil on January 10, 2023, at the usual WWE Performance Center in Florida.

The next WWE PPV is reported to host several major matches

With the 2023 Royal Rumble less than a month away, various reports regarding potential matches and surprise entrants for the 30-man Rumble match are already being made.

According to reports by Wrestlingnews.co, Roman Reigns might defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. It looks like this match is already being prepared for, as the two will face each other in the final 2022 episode of SmackDown for a special tag team match.

Another match reported for the January premium live event is a Pitch Black match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, which could be the latter's televised in-ring return. Additionally, a major match reported was between Edge and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

As for the Rumble match itself, a recent report has circulated that if Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson doesn't appear, it will be Cody Rhodes who will win and face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see what transpires at the next WWE PPV in January. It remains to be seen if any returns will occur, or if a new face will be welcomed to the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you have any picks for the potential Royal Rumble winner? Share your thoughts below!

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes